Fort Worth, Texas (October 17, 2022) – Few things are more frustrating than trying to fillet a fish with a dull or rusty knife. Not only is it incredibly dangerous, but it can also lead to consequences through infection or damage. It is simply more practical and safer to use a sharp cutting blade that results in predictable cuts. In a tackle box, knives do not stay rust-free for very long.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO