KVAL
Almost 9,000 lbs. of marijuana found during traffic stop, says Oregon State Police
EAGLE POINT, Ore. — During a traffic stop in Eagle Point, Oregon State Police found 8,850 lbs. of marijuana in a vehicle. Around 3:00 p.m. last Wednesday, a trooper in the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas on State Route 63. According to...
KVAL
Medford man arrested for breaking into ex-girlfriend's home, kidnapping, strangling her
MEDFORD — A Medford man will be arraigned in court Monday, Oct. 17 following an incident in which he reportedly broke into a woman's home, attacked, strangled and kidnapped her. Police records state that 47-year-old Mark Allen Atkins was arrested on Oct. 14 and lodged in the Jackson County...
KVAL
Oakridge residents battling the hazardous air quality from Cedar Creek
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Residents in Oakridge are still battling hazardous air quality from the Cedar Creek Fire. The city administrator says it has been difficult. KVAL's Angelina Dixson went to Oakridge on Monday and tells us how the residents are coping. Janet Hansen is in the process of closing...
KVAL
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
KVAL
Milo Adventist Academy vice principal burned in school boiler accident
DAYS CREEK, Ore. — The vice principal of Milo Adventist Academy in Days Creek was burned in a boiler accident and the school community is raising funds for his recovery. In a Facebook post, the school says that on the evening of October 11, Jeff Miller was performing routine maintenance in the boiler pit of the school "when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing."
KVAL
Mall-O-Ween to bring out Bay Area's little ghouls and goblins for Halloween
NORTH BEND, Ore. — It's expected to be a happy Mall-O-Ween for the first time in a couple of years at Pony Village Mall in North Bend. The mall will host it's trick-or-treat event Halloween night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. after canceling the event in previous years due to the pandemic.
