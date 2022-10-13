ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

KVAL

Oakridge residents battling the hazardous air quality from Cedar Creek

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Residents in Oakridge are still battling hazardous air quality from the Cedar Creek Fire. The city administrator says it has been difficult. KVAL's Angelina Dixson went to Oakridge on Monday and tells us how the residents are coping. Janet Hansen is in the process of closing...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Milo Adventist Academy vice principal burned in school boiler accident

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — The vice principal of Milo Adventist Academy in Days Creek was burned in a boiler accident and the school community is raising funds for his recovery. In a Facebook post, the school says that on the evening of October 11, Jeff Miller was performing routine maintenance in the boiler pit of the school "when an unexpected back draft caused sawdust to flash and ignite his clothing."
DAYS CREEK, OR

