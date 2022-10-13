Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Fairborn OKs deal with group to restore historic movie theater
The city of Fairborn has approved a contract with a group to restore the 74-year-old Fairborn Theater using federal funding. Fairborn’s City Council Monday night approved a deal with the Fairborn Phoenix to renovate the 34 S. Broad St. site using part of the $6.57 million in American Rescue Plan Act money it has allocated.
Daily Advocate
Long-Term Care on the docket at Greenville Public Library
GREENVILLE — Nikki Nealeigh, Master Care Partner with Electronic Caregiver, and Brenda Walters, Community Liaison at Lovett and House, Co., LPA, will team up on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the program, Creating a Long-Term Care Plan that Works for You. Beginning at 10 a.m. in the Greenville Public Library...
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
Daily Advocate
Former trustee named to Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced that former Edison State Community College Board of Trustees member Gary J. Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Local Schools Wall of Honor. A ceremony to hold the formal induction will be held Sunday, Oct. 23.
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Long-time local car business closing after 83 years
The business is closing November 1.
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
WLWT 5
Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
Crews respond to structure fire in Vandalia
VANDALIA — Crews responded to a structure fire in Vandalia Sunday night, according to city dispatchers. Fire crews were dispatched to the 7000 block of Poe Avenue at around 9:18 p.m. The location of the fire is reported to be at the Hawthorn Suites Hotel, according to initial scanner...
miamivalleytoday.com
Winans opens new roastery, office building
PIQUA — Winans Chocolates + Coffee held two ribbon-cutting ceremonies in downtown Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 13, celebrating the opening of a new coffee roastery and a new home office building. “We have doubled our production square footage,” Winans Chocolates + Coffee CEO Wilson Reiser said. “Between these two...
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.
House left scorched after overnight fire in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Crews were called to a house fire in Huber Heights early Monday morning. Initial emergency scanner traffic reported crews responding to the 6500 block of Shore Drive just before 1:00 a.m. >>VIDEO: Smoke pours from Shelby County post office as crews battle fire Thursday. Three people,...
Dayton Public School District to hold hiring event
DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools will be holding a classified staff hiring event on Tuesday, October 25th. The event will be held at the DPS Community Room located at 115 S. Ludlow St. in Dayton from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. according to a DPS spokesperson. Open positions include paraprofessionals,...
Daily Advocate
Genealogy events helps library
COVINGTON — Come and join J.R. Clarke Public Library and discover who your ancestors were. Local genealogist Michael Hickey will delve into your roots and provide you with a five generation pedigree chart of your ancestors. There will be a $25 donation to the J.R. Clarke Public Library per chart, a percentage of which will help fund the J.R. Clarke Alcove (Reference & Genealogy department). The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum Alumni Association undergoes changes
The Arcanum Alumni Association has undergone several changes this fall. They are also selling Arcanum Trojan Fan Gear to help support your favorite students and athletes. Check out the items on their Facebook page, Arcanum Alumni Association: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5690749944280309/search/?q=fan%20gear They are also making a new popcorn/candy/treat mix called “The Trojan Way Mix” available at assorted home athletic contests for a donation to the scholarship fund.
dayton247now.com
UPDATE: No transports to the hospital after fire on Berwin Ave.
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of an active fire on Berwin Ave. in Kettering. Kettering Fire Dispatch says crews are fighting an active fire on a residential structure. There is no word on transports to hospitals at this time. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as...
Crews respond to house fire in Kettering
KETTERING — Kettering crews responded house fire on Berwin Avenue Sunday afternoon, Kettering Dispatch told News Center 7. >>4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say. Crews were sent to 1500 Berwin Avenue at around 12:42 p.m. The fire reportedly started on the first floor, according...
Trotwood to host drive-thru Trick or Treat event
TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood’s Park and Recreation Department is hosting a drive-thru Trick or Treat event at the end of the month. The Halloween drive-thru will take place on Friday Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Madison Park on South Broadway Street. Only kids under 13...
1017thepoint.com
SEVEN AREA FIELD FIRES BREAK OUT IN WINDY, DRY CONDITIONS
(Whitewater Valley)--Dry conditions and steady winds Sunday fueled multiple field fires across the Whitewater Valley. The largest was just outside of Boston. Crews from multiple agencies responded to the area of Kitchel Road. At roughly the same time, there was a bean field on fire at Washington Road west of Centerville. There were two more field fires in Randolph County and two more in Darke County. No injuries were reported in any of them. According to the National Weather Service, Richmond has still had only a trace of rain since fall began 27 days ago. For our Ohio counties, a burn ban is in place until 6 o’clock each night.
