Wave 3

Person hit and killed by car on Preston Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a person struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday has been released. Allen Lee Green, 35, of Louisville, died from injuries he received in the accident. Louisville Metro police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. October 15 in the 3300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County

BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WTVQ

FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.
