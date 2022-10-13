Read full article on original website
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Democrat Mayor Barry Armstrong Refuses To Address Viral Video of City Personnel Seizing PropertyMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Person hit and killed by car on Preston Highway identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a person struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday has been released. Allen Lee Green, 35, of Louisville, died from injuries he received in the accident. Louisville Metro police said the accident happened around 1 a.m. October 15 in the 3300 block...
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wdrb.com
Bardstown police offering $1,500 reward for information on vandalism of Jason Ellis' memorial
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are offering a $1,500 reward for information on who vandalized the memorial of Jason Ellis, the Bardstown Police officer murdered nine years ago. The memorial sits at Exit 34 off the Bluegrass Parkway, but what's there now isn't recognizable as a memorial. The blue flag...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
wdrb.com
Police investigating after shooting leaves 1 dead at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A shooting left one person dead Monday morning at a Jeffersonville apartment complex. According to a written statement from the Jeffersonville Police Department, the shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m. off Paddle Wheel Court. That's near Allison Lane and Middle Road at the Hallmark Apartments.
wpsdlocal6.com
FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015
BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
wdrb.com
Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
wdrb.com
New lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral home where bodies, cremated remains were found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies and cremated remains were discovered over the summer is facing another lawsuit. In July, a strange smell led to the discovery of 31 bodies and 17 cremated remains at the Lankford Funeral Home on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
Wave 3
Man in hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood late Sunday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 11:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street. When officers arrived on scene...
wdrb.com
New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
wdrb.com
Judge maintains $100,000 bond for Louisville man accused of pistol-whipping handicapped woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of assaulting a handicapped woman in a home invasion was back in court Monday. Police said Jewell Ashby Jr., 37, forced his way into an woman's home on Gardiner Lane earlier this month. He reportedly pistol-whipped the homeowner, knocking her out of her wheelchair.
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man grazed in Park Duvalle neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man got two graze wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood. LMPD Second Division officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Beech Street around 5:30 p.m. That's not far from Wilson Avenue. Police believe...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer.
wdrb.com
Man who walked away from hospital in downtown Louisville found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-year-old man who walked away from Norton Heealthcare's hospital in downtown Louisville was found safely, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police said that Billy Glass, 48, walked away from the hospital on Chestnut Street on Friday. He has a mental illness and hasn't spoke to family since then, according to police.
clayconews.com
KILLER STILL "AT LARGE": Vandalized Memorial of Bardstown, Kentucky K-9 Police Officer that was Ambushed & Murdered in 2013 on a Bluegrass Parkway exit Ramp in Nelson County
BARDSTOWN, KY - The Bardstown Police Department is reporting that: We are looking for the public's help regarding theft and vandalism of the memorial area for Officer Jason Ellis on exit 34 of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown, Kentucky. Sometime between Sunday, October 9th and Thursday, October 13th, a person...
WTVQ
FBI searching Bardstown farm in relation to Crystal Rogers case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Louisville’s FBI is searching a 245-acre farm in Bardstown in relation to the investigation into the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. In a tweet, FBI Lousiville said it’s conducting “judicially authorized activity” in the 300 block of Paschal Ballard Lane. The agency confirmed to ABC affiliate WHAS that the search began around 7:30 a.m. The farm is known as the last place Rogers was seen alive.
