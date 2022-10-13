Read full article on original website
Related
outdoorsfirst.com
True Knives Takes to the Water With the Swift Edge Fillet Kit
Fort Worth, Texas (October 17, 2022) – Few things are more frustrating than trying to fillet a fish with a dull or rusty knife. Not only is it incredibly dangerous, but it can also lead to consequences through infection or damage. It is simply more practical and safer to use a sharp cutting blade that results in predictable cuts. In a tackle box, knives do not stay rust-free for very long.
Cirium Integrates the Most Accurate CO2 Emissions and Flight Tracking Data With Its Unrivaled Fleets Database
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Today, the aviation analytics company, Cirium, announced the integration of aircraft CO 2 emissions and satellite-based flight tracking data with its expansive fleets analysis solution, Fleets Analyzer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005610/en/ Cirium CO2 emissions estimates shows a 9.5% improvement in average CO2 emissions per flight in September 2022 versus 2019 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Codeless AI Infrastructure Company Pixis Enters the Spanish Market
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Pixis, the Californian headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Ultano Kindelan as the Country Manager of Spain citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005004/en/ Ultano Kindelan - Country Manager for Spain (Photo: Business Wire)
outdoorsfirst.com
Carry Your Gear, Not Odors
MUSKEGON, MI (October 17, 2022) – Elite whitetail hunters understand that a buck’s nose is the single biggest threat to a successful harvest. That’s why they take every precaution against carrying potentially alarming odors into the field. Celebrating 30 years of supporting hunters with proven deadly scent-control...
outdoorsfirst.com
Muskies Inc Winter Hoodie Now Available
These Muskies Inc. winter hoodies are $36.95 (MSRP $79.95) plus $8 flat rate shipping no matter how many hoodies you buy. Ordering is open from October 5 thru October 31 2022 until noon. At that time the hoodies will go into production. It will take approximately 7 to 8 weeks for you to receive your hoodies once we put in the production order. When your hoodies ship, you will get tracking at that time. These hoodies are being offered at 50% off retail too so please enjoy the savings with your Muskies Inc. membership! USA fast $8 flat rate shipping on all orders so buy more than one hoodie and save on shipping.
Comments / 0