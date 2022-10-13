Bears vs. Commanders prediction: Bet against these offenses on ‘Thursday Night Football’

If you thought the last “Thursday Night Football” contest between the Broncos and Colts was tough to watch, feast your eyes on this week’s showdown between the Commanders and Bears in a game neither can afford to lose.

Oddsmakers are already prepared for one of the lowest-scoring games of the season, pricing Washington as a 1-point road favorite at BetMGM with a total of 38 – a half-point shy of the lowest total all season. Will we see one of the lowest-scoring outputs, too?

Here’s how we’re betting Thursday night’s contest, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out more of the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders -1 (-105), moneyline -110

Bears +1 (-115), moneyline -110

O/U 38 (-110)

This likely goes without saying, but this is one of the least appetizing offensive matchups of the season. And that’s great news for under bettors.

Entering Week 6, the Commanders (18 PPG) and Bears (17.2) both rank in the bottom seven in points per game. That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who’s actually watched these two offenses at work – especially Chicago, which ranks a disheartening 31st in yards per game (274) only ahead of a Panthers team that just fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday.

Carson Wentz Getty Images

The Bears’ passing game is particularly anemic, ranking dead last in yards per game (116.6) and total pass completions (49). In fact, Chicago is currently on pace to complete just 167 passes on the season, which would be the fewest by any team across a full season since the Buccaneers completed 151 passes in 1978. And that came in 16 games, compared to the 17-game pace for this miserable Bears attack.

Washington’s pass defense has been atrocious this year, ranking 29th in pass defense DVOA, but that’s obviously not as big of a concern against this throwback Bears attack that relies heavily on the ground game. That’s bad news against these Commanders, who rank sixth in rush defense DVOA and 10th in yards allowed per carry (4.2).

Justin Fields Getty Images

Betting on the NFL?

The Bears’ defense has been quietly stout through the first five weeks, holding all five opponents below 30 points while ranking eighth in takeaways (8). That’s especially relevant against Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz, who has already thrown six interceptions – one shy of the NFL lead – with at least one turnover in all five games this season.

Over the last three seasons, games with a total of 38 or lower have gone a stellar 7-1 to the under, including a perfect 3-0 when either of these two teams are involved. With just a few days for these offenses to get right, I’d expect another sluggish affair on Thursday night.