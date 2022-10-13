ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

talbotspy.org

Wendy Palmer Named New Easton Executive Director

The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce Wendy Palmer as its new Easton Executive Director where she will oversee both Easton YMCA Locations at Peachblossom Avenue and Washington Street. She assumed her new role earlier this month following the departure of Derek White who accepted a CEO position with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Wisconsin.
EASTON, MD
Ocean City Today

Alton chosen to be Stephen Decatur’s homecoming king

(Oct. 14, 2022) Cheers erupted last Friday night when Joshua Alton was named Stephen Decatur High School’s Homecoming King. Alton, 17, who was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma in July 2021, beamed as he sat in his wheelchair on the football field the evening of Oct. 7, flanked by Decatur Principal Tom Sites and Superintendent Lou Taylor.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval

The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
EASTON, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22

Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family

SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
DELMAR, MD
Augusta Free Press

Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon

There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
Cape Gazette

Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5

The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
MILLSBORO, DE
shoredailynews.com

Cendra Williams joins Shore United Bank

Shore United Bank is happy to welcome Cendra Williams to the company as a member of the Business Development team. Cendra joined the Bank in July, bringing her experience as a Business Banking Relationship Manager after having served the local business community at other financial institutions. As Shore United Bank’s...
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
WMDT.com

Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
BRIDGEVILLE, DE

