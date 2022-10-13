Read full article on original website
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
kentchamber.org
UM Shore Regional Health Announces Plans For New Regional Medical Center In Easton
The Board of Directors of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) has approved a plan by UM Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) to submit a Letter of Intent next month to the Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC) to construct a new Regional Medical Center in Talbot County. “Building a...
talbotspy.org
Wendy Palmer Named New Easton Executive Director
The YMCA of the Chesapeake is thrilled to announce Wendy Palmer as its new Easton Executive Director where she will oversee both Easton YMCA Locations at Peachblossom Avenue and Washington Street. She assumed her new role earlier this month following the departure of Derek White who accepted a CEO position with the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley in Wisconsin.
Ocean City Today
Alton chosen to be Stephen Decatur’s homecoming king
(Oct. 14, 2022) Cheers erupted last Friday night when Joshua Alton was named Stephen Decatur High School’s Homecoming King. Alton, 17, who was diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma in July 2021, beamed as he sat in his wheelchair on the football field the evening of Oct. 7, flanked by Decatur Principal Tom Sites and Superintendent Lou Taylor.
WBOC
Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County Land Trust to host Hopkins Preserve event Oct. 22
Sussex County Land Trust in partnership with Sussex County Council will host a free event from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on Sweetbriar Road near Route 9 west of Lewes to celebrate the acquisition and protection of Hopkins Preserve, a 51-acre property adjacent to the Lewes-to-Georgetown rail trail. The property was acquired for land preservation purposes and will eventually offer public access as an outdoor recreation area.
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
Augusta Free Press
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
Cape Gazette
Native American Day at Nanticoke Indian Museum Nov. 5
The Nanticoke Indian Association Inc. presents Native American Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Nanticoke Indian Museum, 2673 John J. Williams Highway, Millsboro. There is no rain date if canceled due to inclement weather. Featured speakers will be Ragghi Rain and Karelle Hall, discussing...
Eastern Shore Shipbuilder Readies “Coastal Cat” Multihulls for Spring Cruise Season
Chesapeake Shipbuilding has been busy churning out new river cruise boats on the Wicomico River at an ambitious pace. And its first catamaran, built for sister company American Cruise Lines, is set to debut in the spring. “We’ll be able to explore the Chester River to Chestertown, or the Wicomico,...
shoredailynews.com
Cendra Williams joins Shore United Bank
Shore United Bank is happy to welcome Cendra Williams to the company as a member of the Business Development team. Cendra joined the Bank in July, bringing her experience as a Business Banking Relationship Manager after having served the local business community at other financial institutions. As Shore United Bank’s...
WBOC
Hit and Run Incidents on Rise in Wicomico County
SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office says there is an increase of hit and runs in the county. The most recent one on Friday evening in Pittsville. "Unfortunately we just looked at the number this morning 2020 here in Wicomico county on county road ways on county road ways we did see a slight decrease but in the last two years we've seen a slight increase and this year if the numbers hold consistent, we're looking at a 39% increase in hit and run accidents since 2020," said Captain Tim Robinson from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
WBOC
Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
Bay Journal
Salmon farm developer withdraws discharge permit request amid sturgeon concerns
Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
WMDT.com
Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
