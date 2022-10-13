ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Arizona Ridge Riders host Professional Bull Riding event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale

By Alex Suarez, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team series arrives in Glendale this Friday through Sunday at Desert Diamond Arena for Ridge Riders Days.

The event features three days of gameups for the inaugural PBR Ridge Riders Days, the final regular season PBR competition.

PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization, launching its team series regular season early this summer, after teams held a rider draft. Eight teams were formed consisting of the world's best bull riders competing for a championship, with the Arizona Ridge Riders among the eight teams.

TheRidge Riders will host the homestand event this weekend to conclude the regular season. The playoffs and championship will then take place next month in Las Vegas.

The Ridge Riders enter the final competition of the season in third place with a record of 13-11-1. All eight teams qualify for the PBR Team Series Championship in Las Vegas. The top two teams, however, will earn first round byes.

Seven of the leagues eight teams are in contention for the No. 1 seed, as all seven are separated by three games in the standings with three to play. Arizona can still earn the No. 1 seed but will need Oklahoma to lose two of their three gamees and Carolina to lose at least one to have a chance. The Ridge Riders currently are one game behind Carolina for the No. 2 seed.

The Ridge Riders can help their case for the No. 1 seed as they face off with the Oklahoma Freedom in the final game on Friday. They take on the Texas Rattlers in the final game on Saturday and the Austin Gamblers for the final game on Sunday.

Arizona Ridge Riders first-round draft choice Luciano De Castro enters the weekend in third place for the PBR Team Series MVP with a score of 1,207.50. The PBR Team Series MVP will be awarded $50,000. The MVP award is given to the rider who finishes the PBR Team Series with the highest individual aggregate score during the regular season.

Start times for the weekend are : Friday, 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, 6:45 p.m.; and Sunday, 1:45 p.m. MT. Saturday and Sunday events will be televised on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. For more information, visit pbr.com.

