NEWARK – A Newark, Md., man was arrested on murder and assault charges last week following a fatal shooting in Worcester County. On Saturday, Maryland State Police arrested Boris Wade Connor, 18, of Newark, Md., for his alleged involvement in a fatal shooting that took place in the 6700 block of Basket Switch Road in Newark. The victim has since been identified as Kamron Michael Lucas, 34, of Newark, Md.

NEWARK, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO