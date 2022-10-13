Gas Watch: Austin-area, Texas prices see another weekly increase

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Gas prices across the Austin metro continued their upward swing this week, according to the latest data from AAA Texas' Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded across the Austin-San Marcos metro area is $3.29 a gallon this week, up seven cents from last week and 40 cents higher than this time a year ago.

Across the state, drivers are paying an average of $3.32 a gallon, a 12 cent increase from last week and 40 cents higher than last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.63 per gallon while drivers in McAllen and Brownsville are paying the least at $3.19 per gallon.

The Texas statewide weekly gas price average increased for the second week in a row as the energy markets weigh the OPEC+ announcement for plans to cut production by two million barrels per day. The trend of higher prices may slow as the latest data on inflation could continue to instill fears of an economic slowdown.

“Market forces continue to oppose each other with each headline – whether it be focused on supply or demand,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Market watchers will be waiting to see just how impactful the OPEC+ cuts are versus continued concerns for a market slowdown, which could lessen demand for fuel products.”

Texas' $3.32 average is the second-lowest in the country, bested only by $3.27 a gallon in Georgia. California continues to see the country's highest average at $6.20 a gallon, followed by Alaska at $5.52, Oregon at $5.46, Washington state at $5.35, and Nevada at $5.34 a gallon.