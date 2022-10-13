ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ormond Beach, FL

City Commission forum: Partington, Bridger, Briley and Nave debate local issues ahead of Nov. 8 election

By Jarleene Almenas
ormondbeachobserver.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

2 letters: Commissioner speaks on Avalon Park's land past

The Sept. 29 letter “Truth Be Told” claimed that a past City Commission “did not have the vision and wisdom to support the annexation and control the development” of thousands of acres of land west of I-95. This continuing urban myth is disproved by documented facts:
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Harborside Tower in Dispute: Palm Coast and Developer Still Far Apart Over Allowable Number of Apartments

Last month the Palm Coast planning board tabled until Wednesday a developer’s request to build an 80-foot apartment tower and add 432 apartments and housing units at the Harborside marina, next to Palm Coast Resort’s existing 72-apartment tower. (See: “Plan for a Massive Apartment Tower at Harborside Draws Opposition, Accusations and Delay.”)
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Ocean Center shelter site closes in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people displaced by hurricane Ian in Daytona Beach are still working on getting back on their feet. At noon, the county-run Ocean Center shut down its shelter operation, but not without the county offering other places to go. Outside the Ocean Center Monday,...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Flagler Beach Commission Wants Higher Increases in Water, Sewer, and Garbage Rates Than Proposed

The Flagler Beach City Commission Thursday evening voted to delay a series of increases to water, sewer, garbage and stormwater until Oct. 27–not because they were uncomfortable with the increases, but because they felt the increases may not be enough. So the rates to be proposed in two weeks will likely be higher than those before them on Thursday.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Marine Science Center to reopen on Tuesday

Locals and tourists can rediscover the Marine Science Center in Ponce Inlet, which has resumed public hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The center was closed to visitors due to impacts from Hurricane Ian, but employees continued to care for...
PONCE INLET, FL
daytonatimes.com

Commissioners spreading COVID cash around

A Daytona Times review indicates that Daytona Beach city commissioners are spending COVID-19 relief funds for a variety of purposes, including education, land purchases, special events, and home safety, among other things. Taxpayer money from the feds. According to the official U.S. Department of the Treasury website, the Coronavirus State...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach boy wins his first fishing tournament together with his father

Six-year-old Scotty Jr. Cornelius and his father, Scott Cornelius, of Ormond Beach, entered the iFish Flagler Inshore Fishing Tournament — their first fishing tournament together — as team Tournament Pirate and won first place. The tournament, hosted by the Flagler Home Builders Association, was held at Herschel King...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach

Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy