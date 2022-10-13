ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDOI calls on insurers to disclose climate-related risks

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) will now require that insurance companies licensed to write business in the state complete an annual survey detailing the risks of climate change to their business operations, assets, and investments, as well as their plans to address those risks.

IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus said the new financial reporting framework for climate risk gives regulators more insight and will help people make more informed choices about the companies they rely on for their insurance needs.

Illinois charges extra $100 for electric vehicle license plate renewal

“The devastating effects of climate change are certainly evident from floods, fires and other disasters,” said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. “Insurance companies must assess risks, manage the threat of climate change and work to build resiliency. We want them to share those best practices with the consumers who buy their insurance products to provide greater transparency.”

Antler alert: Illinois deer crashes 4th worst in the US, insurer says

IDOI issued Company Bulletin 2022-16 requiring all Illinois licensed insurance companies writing $100 million or more in direct premium nationwide to fill out the annual NAIC Climate Risk Disclosure Survey. Officials say companies that have not previously submitted a survey response via a participating state will be granted an extension until August 30, 2023.

Officials say for reporting year 2020, more than 1,400 companies responded to the disclosure surveys, capturing nearly 80% of the entire U.S. insurance market. The results can be found here .

