Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO