Hypebae
adidas Releases Campus 80s Sneaker Inspired by Werewolves
While the majority of adidas-based news has been surrounding the brand’s partnership with Ye, Three Stripes continues with business as usual in its other sectors with an upcoming release aligning with the Halloween season. The latest adidas drop celebrates spooky season with an understated call out to werewolf folklore....
Hypebae
Canada Goose's Collaboration With Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Is Here
Canada Goose, which unveiled its latest collaboration with Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen back in July, is now launching the much-anticipated range. Comprised of 12 pieces, the capsule ranges from jackets and knitwear to skirts and accessories. The outerwear brand’s classic pieces are updated with the fashion designer’s aesthetic, as well as the artist’s conceptual prints. Fusing functionality with style, the garments are made with recycled fabrics and are also customizable and deconstructable. Standouts include the Sence Blazer and Roebuck Parka, which can be transformed into a vest. Both are constructed with Recycled Dura-Force, a windproof durable fabric, as well as Recycled Organic Arctic Tech, a water-repellent material designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. The collection additionally introduces the Bedford Skirt, which marks Canada Goose’s first skirt design in a collaboration.
Hypebae
A Closer Look at Palace's Debut Womenswear Collection With Gucci
Believe it or not, Palace has never actually had a full womens’ collection before. Sure, the London-based streetwear brand has dipped its toe into the waters of womenswear in the past (think Palace x Rapha or PalaceCK, for example) but this new Gucci collection marks the first time that the brand will be showcasing a fully-fledged collection and as major fans of the brand, we’re pretty excited.
Hypebae
Marques'Almeida Resort SS23 Takes Cues From the Memphis Design Movement
Marques’Almeida showcased its Resort Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Porto, fusing its womenswear and kidswear offering for the first time. Drawing inspiration from the Memphis design movement, the collection sees M’A move towards new silhouettes and introduce new fabrics, taking cues from ’80s design aesthetics. Fusing a vibrant color palette with bold, graphic prints, SS23 is full of oversized, exaggerated silhouettes, tactile fabrics and leather accents. Standout pieces include the leather point bras, deconstructed shirting and spiky, textured jumpers.
Hypebae
The New Balance 550 Gets a "Pink Sand" Colorway
The New Balance 550 has enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to its vintage-inspired aesthetic, classic styling and litany of colorways. (Showing up on the feet of Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski didn’t hurt, either.) Following a similarly colored “White/Pink” colorway, the 550 returns in “Pink Sand.” The women’s...
Hypebae
The Latest Nike Air Max is Peak '90s — And It's Sustainable
Few sneaker lineages are quite as beloved as the Nike Air Max. Though the first model was introduced in the late ’80s, the ’90s and early aughts iterations are some of the finest of the collection. Nike calls on the Air Max models of the ’90s for inspiration...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian's Taped Balenciaga Hourglass Bag Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian took headlines at Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 when she attended Balenciaga‘s show wearing a head-to-toe taped look. The star completed her outfit with a matching version of the house’s Hourglass Bag, which is now up for grabs. As spotted on the reality star, the purse is...
Hypebae
Stray Rats Links With New Balance for Two-Part Drop
New Balance continues its hot streak of collaborations with a recently unveiled partnership with Stray Rats. Both colorways have received official imagery as well as campaign photos revealed via Instagram. Following partnerships with Joe Freshgoods, Teddy Santis and AURALEE among others, NB now seeks to highlight the 580 silhouette. Stray...
Hypebae
Bella Hadid Stuns in Holiday 2022 Campaign for Swarovski
Swarovski, which appointed Bella Hadid as its brand ambassador earlier this year, has unveiled its Holiday 2022 campaign starring the model. The star — who took Fashion Month by storm this season — is captured wearing some of the jeweler’s highlight collections accompanied by colorful ensembles, serving as an extension of her debut campaign for the brand. The “Stella” collection featuring star-shaped gems is highlighted with rose gold-plated styles as well as contemporary designs with crystal pearls.
Hypebae
AMBUSH x Nike, Air Jordan 2s and More Sneakers Releasing This Week
The Air Jordan 2 leads this week’s sneaker releases, serving as a canvas for three collaborations with footwear boutiques including Manila-based TITAN who enlisted Chi Loyazaga Gibbs to design its pair. AMBUSH and Nike reunite for two colorways of the Air Adjust Force, a very Y2K “University Blue/Habanero Red”...
Hypebae
Cozy Up with Woolrich's Warm and Welcoming FW22 Collection
Woolrich has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection comprising warm and welcoming styles that revisit and revive the label’s timeless heritage. In a bid to respect the ever-changing beauty of nature, garments are inspired by winter birdwatching, camping and trekking with loved ones. The FW22 range offers functional staples that...
Hypebae
Giuseppe Zanotti's Halloween-Ready Cobra Sneaker Returns in New Colorways
Premiering in late 2021 via a campaign led by Young Thug, the Giuseppe Zanotti Cobra sneaker is back in time for the Halloween season. Joining fellow spooky season sneakers like the Nike Air Force 1 “Purple Skeleton” and the Reebok “Ghost Smashers,” the Giuseppe Zanotti Cobra sneaker brings Halloween vibes whether styled on their own or with a costume.
Hypebae
The "Panda" Dunk Gets a Pop of Color
The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” remains a point of contention among the sneaker community. The incredibly popular colorway has seen a bevy of restocks and slightly tweaked iterations, making it incredibly popular among Dunk lovers looking to avoid the resale market. Though the colorway is incredibly versatile, to many it has become oversaturated and no longer a viable option for anyone looking to stand out in a crowd.
Hypebae
Valentin Lessner Wins the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Prize
German designer Valentin Lessner just won the 2022 Mercedes-Benz Sustainability Prize, as selected by a jury of globally recognized fashion experts, including Diesel and Y/Project‘s creative director, Glenn Martens. Lessner’s win was announced during this year’s Festival d’Hyères, a longstanding partner of Mercedes-Benz since 2012.
Hypebae
The Nike Air Force 1 React Returns in "Pink Spell"
The Nike Air Force 1 has seen countless iterations since its 1982 release. The Bruce Kilgore design was the first to feature Nike Air technology, what The Swoosh describes as “pressurized air inside a tough yet flexible bag” to provide “flexibility and spring without compromising structure.”. The...
