Special Services present to school board on assistive technology

By By EMILY KAHNKE
 4 days ago

Thanks to advances in technology, many students in the Owatonna School District who need a little extra help have several options to utilize in their daily routines with the help of assistive technology solutions.

During Monday’s School Board work session, Danielle Theise, director of Special Services, along with Occupational Therapist Katie Juaire and Speech Pathologist Bridget Gilormini, spoke about the various forms of assistive technology that help students succeed in school.

Most forms of assistive technology are used in tandem with a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP), which is part of the Individuals with Disabilities Act that ensures all students with disabilities are identified and receive special instruction and related services, according to Theise.

In Owatonna, there are three levels to the assistive technology solutions. Low, mid and high tech.

“Utilizing these devices gives kids a sense of inclusion in activities throughout the school day,” Theise said. “We have students who use a bowling ramp or a dice spinner if they have difficulty holding and rolling a regular dice.”

Examples of low-tech options include something as simple as a pencil grip so students are better able to hold pencils, pens and markers. Some students also use slant boards to assist with writing, magnifiers, color codes, and picture schedules so they may be able to visualize their routine for the day and better prepare and adapt to changes.

Mid-tech devices include apps on the students’ iPads or Chromebooks, such as word prediction, text to speech, speech to text, enhanced spell checkers, talking calculators, adapted keyboards and mouse devices.

“A lot of our teachers use listening devices which really helps with our students who have a hard time hearing,” Gilormini said. “They wear them around their necks and they are super helpful and easy for the teachers to use.”

Gilormini and Juaire also spoke at length about several high-tech devices many students use. These include computers, laptops, tablets and apps above $100. Some include Augmentative and Alternative Communications apps (AAC). According to Gilormini, these apps or full tablets help students with speech or language impairments communicate more easily and effectively.

Many AAC devices and apps have icons that correspond with words or phrases. The student simply taps the button and the app will say the word or phrase. Buttons can be customized as well.

“We have one student who uses one of these apps and it has made a world of difference for their learning experience,” Juaire said.

Some board members asked if these devices are able to go home with students so any progress or ease of overcoming obstacles won’t be hindered once the student leaves school. Theise said some insurance companies cover the cost of an AAC device and during the school year, typically Chromebooks and iPads are able to go back and forth between school and home.

Larger assistive tech devices like standing chairs or ramps remain at school, however due to difficulties moving such large pieces.

Gilormini said there are several AAC and similar apps available for free if cost is an issue for family use at home, but the free apps aren’t as robust compared to paid programs.

“Communication doesn’t stop at home,” she said. “We try to work with families to ensure they always have access to something to help their children throughout the year, even while not at school.”

