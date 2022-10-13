Read full article on original website
Ear Issues Could be Linked to Cardiovascular Issues
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Audiology Hearing Aid Associates says there is a relationship between ear health and your cardiovascular health. Emily sat down with them to find out when you should reach out to your doctor.
'The best thing you can do is shred:' Amherst Co. warns of new mail scam
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam going around through the mail. On Monday, the sheriff's office made an announcement that people are receiving letters and a check in the mail like these:. SEE ALSO: 12-year-old alerts family, everyone...
Campbell County 911 Officer praised for over-the-phone assist in birth of baby
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County is celebrating one of its employees for the way they handled a very special 911 call. Latoya Skates is a 911 Communications Officer with the county. The county said on July 31 of this year, Skates answered a phone call regarding a...
12-year-old alerts family, everyone gets out safe in early morning blaze in Appomattox Co.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox fire crews battled an early morning blaze on Monday that left one family without a home. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 10000 block of Stonewall Road for reports of a fire at a home there. Crews arrived to find fire...
Deputies presented valuable information to seniors at first annual 'Senior Social'
BEDFORD Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the 1st annual "Senior Social" on Wednesday. This social was hosted by the Community Acess Network at Bedrock Community Church the department said. The department presented information on identity theft and scams for senior citizens. "There was good...
After 400 plus days at the Lynchburg Humane Society, Zander finds forever home
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has some very exciting news to share. The Humane Society said their longest-staying dog of 400 plus days was finally adopted Saturday. "Zander is now the newest member of this lovely family and will spend the rest of his days being...
Optima Health Offering New Medicare Benefits to Members
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Optima Health plans are getting new Medicare benefits this year. Emily spoke with the director of Medicare Operations at Optima Health to find out how you can plan ahead.
RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15
(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
Lynchburg Fire Department hoping to break records with annual 'Fill the Boot' campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department is hoping to break some records when it comes to its "Fill the Boot" campaign, and you can help them do just that. Now through October 23, LFD will be raising funds for its annual campaign to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
3 students, 1 teacher hurt in Virginia chemistry classroom fire
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Three students and a teacher were taken to hospitals Wednesday after a fire broke out during a demonstration in a Virginia high school chemistry classroom, officials said. When the fire broke out in the classroom at Dinwiddie High School, the fire alarm was pulled and all...
Chesterfield student calls double-back bus route 'really frustrating'
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
'Outstanding efforts:' Danville Police Department recognizes some of their employees
DANVILLE Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department recognizes some of its employees for outstanding efforts. They first recognized Officer J. S. Stadler for receiving an award. The award "Community Guardian" was given to Stadler the department said. Officer J. S. Stadler responded to a call in reference to...
Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
Have you seen them? LPD looking for armed robbery suspects at the Quik-E food store
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the Quik-E Food Store Sunday night. The caller stated the store was robbed by two subjects, one of which displayed a handgun, LPD said. LPD also said that the...
Drive-thru customer fires gun at fast-food employee through his car door, video shows
After receiving his order, the driver takes a sip of his drink, pulls out a pistol and fires through his own car door at the drive-thru window.
Have you seen them? Chesterfield Police searching for wanted fugitives
The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching throughout the county and Colonial Heights area for two fugitives.
Family displaced after home destroyed by fire in Appomattox County
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – A family will now need a new place to live after a fire destroyed their home in Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning in the 10000 block of Stonewall Road. When...
Crash on I-95 causing delays in Chesterfield
A crash on interstate 95 in Chesterfield County is causing delays tonight.
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
