ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Campbell County 911 Officer praised for over-the-phone assist in birth of baby

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Campbell County is celebrating one of its employees for the way they handled a very special 911 call. Latoya Skates is a 911 Communications Officer with the county. The county said on July 31 of this year, Skates answered a phone call regarding a...
WSET

RECAP: Top 5 stories from October 10 through 15

(WSET) — Are you wondering what stories were trending from October 10 through 15?. 38-year-old woman charged in shooting and victim were friends: Bedford Co. Sheriff. A woman is behind bars following a shooting in Big Island on Monday. According to Lt. Hilbish with the Bedford County Sheriff's Office,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Travel on Richmond Street? Be aware of milling, paving operations in the area

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting Monday, Richmond Street in Lynchburg will be getting revamped. With that, comes some traffic delays. Beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and weather permitting, milling operations on a portion of Richmond Street (from Oakley Avenue to Vernon Street) will be performed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy