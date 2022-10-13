ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama clergy calls on Ivey to address inmate’s health

Two photos show the deterioration of Kastellio Vaughan, who is currently serving time within the Alabama prison system. A coalition of Alabama pastors is calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to do something about the health of Kastellio Vaughan, whose condition while incarcerated within an Alabama prison went viral and sparked outrage last month.
How Tennessee game impacted Alabama stats

The 52-49 loss to Tennessee was a shock to the Alabama system in a number of ways. There’s the obvious and then there’s the quantifiable. The 52 points were the most allowed by a Crimson Tide defense since 1907 when Sewanee had 54, according to ESPN Stats and Info. That was enough to push Alabama’s No. 6 scoring offense all the way to No. 19 in this week’s national stats.
Ivey to make ‘major’ economic announcement Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials are set to make what her office is calling a “major economic development announcement” on Tuesday. No official details on what the announcement will involve have been released. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on...
Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications

Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Alabama Department of Corrections says inmate work stoppage has ended

A work stoppage by state inmates that started three weeks ago to demand changes in Alabama’s overcrowded, violent, and understaffed prisons has ended, the Alabama Department of Corrections said today. The prisons are resuming regular meal service, regular inmate movement, and inmate programs, the ADOC said. “These three weeks...
5 Alabama commits, 3 Auburn commits headline Alabama All-Star roster

Five Alabama commits and three Auburn commits headline Alabama’s roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Alabama commits selected to the squad are Florence DB Jahlil...
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
Kilgore College (Texas) offensive line duo commits to UAB

Wallace Unamba attended his first-ever NCAA Division I football game last week, taking an unofficial visit to witness the UAB football team in its annual Children’s Harbor homecoming game, and the Kilgore College (Texas) offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed. So much so, that not only did he commit...
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
