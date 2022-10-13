Read full article on original website
Alabama clergy calls on Ivey to address inmate’s health
Two photos show the deterioration of Kastellio Vaughan, who is currently serving time within the Alabama prison system. A coalition of Alabama pastors is calling on Gov. Kay Ivey to do something about the health of Kastellio Vaughan, whose condition while incarcerated within an Alabama prison went viral and sparked outrage last month.
Alabama Academy of Honor adds 5 members to its ranks from business, law, science, sports
The Alabama Academy of Honor, created by the Legislature in the 1960s to recognize living Alabamians for accomplishments in business, civil rights, science, politics, education, literature, sports, and other fields, welcomed five new members today. In a ceremony at the Capitol this morning, the academy inducted former Alabama Supreme Court...
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond faces spike in homicides: ‘We’re destroying ourselves’
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond took the helm of Alabama’s largest police force at an unenviable time. The...
How Tennessee game impacted Alabama stats
The 52-49 loss to Tennessee was a shock to the Alabama system in a number of ways. There’s the obvious and then there’s the quantifiable. The 52 points were the most allowed by a Crimson Tide defense since 1907 when Sewanee had 54, according to ESPN Stats and Info. That was enough to push Alabama’s No. 6 scoring offense all the way to No. 19 in this week’s national stats.
WSFA
Ivey to make ‘major’ economic announcement Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey and other officials are set to make what her office is calling a “major economic development announcement” on Tuesday. No official details on what the announcement will involve have been released. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on...
Alabama divvied up $100 million for mortgage help, closes applications
Alabama has stopped taking new applications to help people pay their mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are not accepting further applications at this time, because the number of applications we can accept based on funds made available by the U.S. Treasury has been met,” said Caryllee Cheatham, spokesperson for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority.
Alabama Department of Corrections says inmate work stoppage has ended
A work stoppage by state inmates that started three weeks ago to demand changes in Alabama’s overcrowded, violent, and understaffed prisons has ended, the Alabama Department of Corrections said today. The prisons are resuming regular meal service, regular inmate movement, and inmate programs, the ADOC said. “These three weeks...
Wawa opening dozens of new stores with Alabama, Georgia, Florida expansion
In addition to continued growth throughout its current Florida market areas and adjacent markets, including the Florida Panhandle, South Alabama, Wawa has announced plans to spread its wings to southern and coastal Georgia. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Georgia store in 2024 with the potential for...
5 Alabama commits, 3 Auburn commits headline Alabama All-Star roster
Five Alabama commits and three Auburn commits headline Alabama’s roster for the 2022 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic. The game will be played Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile. Alabama commits selected to the squad are Florence DB Jahlil...
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
The crazy scene outside Alabama locker room as Tide exited Neyland chaos
Security officials were scrambling Saturday night in Knoxville. Down the Neyland Stadium tunnel was orange chaos on a field awash in the emotional a-bomb release after a 15-year horror. Tennessee finally beat Alabama and the scene from the Crimson Tide extraction from Neyland Stadium was a practice in managed mayhem.
Kilgore College (Texas) offensive line duo commits to UAB
Wallace Unamba attended his first-ever NCAA Division I football game last week, taking an unofficial visit to witness the UAB football team in its annual Children’s Harbor homecoming game, and the Kilgore College (Texas) offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed. So much so, that not only did he commit...
A civilian officer’s view from inside Birmingham neighborhoods
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. For the past 30 years, Felicia Mearon has worked in each of the city’s four precincts as a crime...
Birmingham Residents on Crime: ‘Fear of gunplay’ one reason to not leave home
This is another installment in Birmingham Times/AL.com joint series ”Beyond the Violence: what can be done to address Birmingham’s rising homicide rate.” Sign up for the newsletter here. At about 1:45 a.m. one day in the first week of August of this year, 25-year-old Jonathan Devon Glenn...
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith
A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Nov. 17. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr., issued the decision today. Huffaker held a hearing in Smith’s case on Thursday. Smith claimed...
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
What they’re saying nationally after Tennessee beats Alabama
History was made Saturday in Neyland Stadium as Tennessee ended 15 years of heartache with a 52-49 beating of Alabama. Everyone had their say in the aftermath. Here’s a taste of the reaction to the Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006. -- Smoked ‘Em: Tennessee Has Celebration...
Jimmy O’Neal Spencer’s trial to begin: Alabama man faces possible execution in 3 murders
A Marshall County circuit judge this morning will hear arguments on whether a man accused of killing three people four years ago should receive the death penalty as his capital murder trial begins. Jury selection is expected to follow in the case of Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, 55, charged with capital...
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
