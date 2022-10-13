The 52-49 loss to Tennessee was a shock to the Alabama system in a number of ways. There’s the obvious and then there’s the quantifiable. The 52 points were the most allowed by a Crimson Tide defense since 1907 when Sewanee had 54, according to ESPN Stats and Info. That was enough to push Alabama’s No. 6 scoring offense all the way to No. 19 in this week’s national stats.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO