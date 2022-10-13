ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

TinCaps release 2023 schedule

WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SUB9q_0iXs9HmZ00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mark your calendars, TinCaps fans! The 2023 Midwest League season is still four months away, but baseball fans can already look ahead to seeing the boys of summer in the Summit City.

The TinCaps’ home opener is scheduled on Tuesday, Apr. 11 when Fort Wayne begins a 6-game series against the Lake County Captains. Prior to debuting at Parkview Field, Fort Wayne will start their season on Thursday, Apr. 6 with a 3-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Parkview field will host 66 home games, including 27 nights where the TinCaps will host postgame fireworks.

Fans filled the stands at Parkview Field throughout the 2022 season. Out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, Fort Wayne ranked fourth in attendance.

Click here to view the complete 2023 schedule of the TinCaps.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Komets eye season opener Friday at Indy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With both exhibition games out of the way, the 2022-23 ECHL season starts for real on Friday for the Komets, as Fort Wayne opens the new campaign at the Indy Fuel at 7 p.m. The Komets turn around and play their home opener the following night, hosting the Cincinnnati Cyclones […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets stumble to 6-3 exhibition loss at Wheeling

WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets trailed 5-1 early in the third period on Friday before eventually falling 6-3 to Wheeling in their first of two exhibition games against the Nailers. Aiden Jamieson, Liam Van Loon, and Louis Rowe each scored for the Komets. Rylan Toth and Owen Savory split time in goal for Fort […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Norwell’s Gerber joins WANE live to preview GOTW

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Norwell head coach Josh Gerber joined WANE-TV live at 6 p.m. on Friday to preview the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the undefeated Knights host Columbia City in a game that will decide the Northeast Eight conference title. Tune into the Highlight Zone at 11 p.m. for Fort Wayne’s […]
OSSIAN, IN
WANE 15

10/14 Highlight Zone – Week Nine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City edged Norwell 25-24 in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” to claim the NE8 title, Carroll beat Wayne to finish 9-0 in the SAC, Adams Central topped Woodlan to end the regular season undefeated, Eastside topped Angola in a match-up of the NECC divisional champs, while Southwood […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Arntz’s big score nabs “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Josh Arntz of Columbia City scored the game-winning touchdown with 49 seconds to go as the Eagles topped previously unbeaten Norwell 25-24, earning Arntz & company “Gem of the Night” honors from Peter Franklin Jewelers on the final Friday of the regular season!
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy