TinCaps release 2023 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Mark your calendars, TinCaps fans! The 2023 Midwest League season is still four months away, but baseball fans can already look ahead to seeing the boys of summer in the Summit City.

The TinCaps’ home opener is scheduled on Tuesday, Apr. 11 when Fort Wayne begins a 6-game series against the Lake County Captains. Prior to debuting at Parkview Field, Fort Wayne will start their season on Thursday, Apr. 6 with a 3-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Parkview field will host 66 home games, including 27 nights where the TinCaps will host postgame fireworks.

Fans filled the stands at Parkview Field throughout the 2022 season. Out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, Fort Wayne ranked fourth in attendance.

Click here to view the complete 2023 schedule of the TinCaps.

