Transfer pictures from internal to sdcard fail

So i got my wife a larger sdcard for her Samsung S10. I transfered a bunch of pictures from the internal drive to the new sdcard. There was an error at some point. Pretty sure the phone said it put the card in read only so there is no damage. When i go to the gallery i can see the files with file size and name in the details but cant see them in my files. Is there something happening when it when into ready only and did not finish the transfer? Are the pitures gone? Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
Ringtone selection not great

I no longer have Zedge but the ringtone I D/L ed from it has been transferred from phone to phone since my Nexus...(Pink Panther ring tone) Yeah, Zedge is great! I've been using a ringrone featuring B.B.King's Lucille for years. Yesterday 07:59 PM. Like 1. 158,818. Senior Ambassador. Originally Posted...
Interesing if Note 20 ultra will get One UI 5.0

Maybe bit to old phone? 2 years passed ohh ������. Samsung has opened up the One UI 5.0 beta program for Note 20 line:. https://www.sammobile.com/news/galax...e-ui-5-0-beta/. Yesterday 04:27 AM. Like 1. 242. Trying to download the Beta this morning. Servers must be REALLLLY busy. Download time...
Best Pixel 7 screen protectors

It's gut-wrenching to drop your brand new phone and even worse if the screen gets smashed. Luckily, you can buy a screen protector for your new Pixel 7 so you're protected from the first day.
Is it possibe to have one phone and use it on 2 carriers?

We currently have Verizon and it's great everywhere. We switched from Sprint before they merged and it's been so good. We get signal in places we didn't get before with Sprint. Well my husband started a new job near our main airport and for some reason he has no signal and can't do anything on his phone at work. He says it has to do with towers he thinks the airport may have something to do with it but you would think he would roam on another carriers tower but he has no signal. The ones that do have signal all have t-mobile. We were wondering if he could get a tmobile sim and use it on his S22 Ultra with a different number of course just so he can use his phone while at work and then use Verizon at all other times. Is that possible? I love Verizon and our bill is cheap with 4 people plus insurance and I am not looking to switch everyone. But I think just to have one line on tmobile would be to much. But if it's possible to switch out the sim on the same phone he might want to try it as long as he can cancel within a certain amount of time if it doesn't work.
Android 13 UI 5.0 Beta

Samsung have begun rolling out the beta test version of Android 13 UI 5.0 to selected members on the unlocked international devices, F936B. Check in your Samsung Members app to see if you have received an invitation to the Beta firmware. Once you have enrolled in the Beta programme and...
Chromecast with Google TV 4K update

I noticed after I installed the update, I wasn't getting any sound on my TV, although my Bluetooth headset worked. I restarted the Chromecast, and my sound was restored.

