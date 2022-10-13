Read full article on original website
WVNews
Calling all makers: Show off your creativity during Nov. 4 festival
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Makes Festival offers makers of all types and ages an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity – and win prizes – during the state’s largest maker fair, which is presented annually by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI). The Nov. 4 event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
WVNews
First snowflakes coming to West Virginia this week, but no accumulation expected
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The first snowflakes of the season could be in the air this week in North Central West Virginia. A cold front is coming in with freezing air from Canada, which will be in the NCWV region for the middle of the week.
WVNews
West Virginia reports 6 more COVID deaths, 915 active cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Monday reported six more COVID deaths and 915 active cases. The death toll is now 7,476, and there have been 604,788 cases since March 2020.
WVNews
Tuesday is last day for West Virginians to register, update voter info
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Tuesday is the last day for West Virginia residents to register to vote, change party affiliation or make other voter registration information changes before the Nov. 8 election. Voters can go to govotewv.com, visit their local county clerk's office in person or mail in...
WVNews
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Cleveland Plain Dealer. October 15, 2022. Editorial: President Biden’s marijuana pardons – should Ohio follow suit?
WVNews
West Virginia Supreme Court tosses Moatsville woman's conviction on murder charge, orders new trial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Supreme Court, ruling that a judge made reversible error, has tossed a second-degree murder conviction against a 26-year-old Moatsville woman. The justices, in a memorandum decision in which all concurred, ordered a new trial for Carli Renae Reed.
WVNews
Anna Lee (Shreves) Bland
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna Lee (Shreves) Bland, 78, of Mount Clare, WV, gained her heavenly wings on October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, George D Bland of Mount Clare; her loving grandchildren, Michelle and Jason Harbert of Clarksburg, Contessa Dotson of Clarksburg, Amanda and Larry Fleming Jr of Clarksburg, Shane Dotson of Wallace, and Ashley Wetzel and fiance William (Alex) Barker of Nutter Fort; her beloved great-grandchildren, Dakota Dotson, Chayton Harris, Peyton Hussell and Jase Harbert of Clarksburg, and Adalynn Wetzel and Brayden Wetzel of Nutter Fort and their Father Barry Wetzel Jr of Clarksburg; siblings Virginia (Darlene) and husband John Arnett of Wallace, Ledora (Dory) Jones of Salem, Patricia (Patty) Swiger of Fairmont, and Linda Sue and husband Kenny Floyd of West Milford; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
WVNews
Progress report on broadband is encouraging
The state appears to be making progress in its efforts to expand internet service. Last week the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received updates that many projects have been green lighted and they are now in the design stage. “That enables those projects to move forward with getting their permits...
