Hamburg, NY

Hamburg, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Elmwood Village Board of Directors president joins News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood village association is combining Porchfest and Octoberfest to deliver Porchtoberfest, the perfect mix of comfort and holiday fun. Therese Deutschelander, the President of the Elmwood Village Board of Directors, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. Watch the full segment above.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York

Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo

Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow

Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
ANGELICA, NY
wesb.com

Black Bear Tears Up Car

A Black Bear destroyed a car that it was trapped inside of in Allegany Saturday. According to an Allegany/Olean Facebook Group, Officers were dispatched to unlock the vehicle and release the bear. People are reminded to lock their car doors.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Niagara Co. to host household hazardous waste collection event

According to Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt, registration is now open for the county’s next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 in North Tonawanda and is open to all Niagara County residents. However, you must register in advance. Bradt said the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
BUFFALO, NY

