Dynamic duo behind Dopest Dough rising to meet demand in East Aurora
EAST AURORA — If you are the type of person who believes a great bagel can change your day, then you have to try Dopest Dough. Dopest Dough is an artisan bakery in East Aurora that specializes in handcrafted breads, bagels. and more. "Everything we do is sourdough based,"...
A dance professional is bringing Latin dance to Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Sarah Haykel walks onto the dance floor, all she wants to do is bring people together. And now she's doing just that with her 'Salsa for the Soul' program. Her goal is to help couples have better, healthy relationships with each other using the tools...
'Baking A Difference': Mazurek's Bakery features new mural
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new mural can be found at Mazurek's Bakery on South Park Avenue in Buffalo. Michael Biondo is the artist behind the mural, which is called "Baking A Difference." It includes sunflowers on the side of the bakery. Biondo talked with 2 On Your Side about...
UB hosts prospective students on North Campus, cancels tours of residence halls hours after fatal stabbing
UB proceeded with its fall 2022 Open House Saturday, less than 24 hours after a fatal stabbing at the Ellicott Complex residence halls. Residence hall tours, including those of the Ellicott Complex, were canceled for the day, instead replaced with a Campus Living presentation in the Natural Sciences Complex. The...
$1.5 Million Dollar Orchard Park Home Perfect Place To Spend A Buffalo Winter
Snow is in the forecast and winter is around the corner and you will soon have to hunker down and spend some time inside so wouldn't you want to be in the perfect spot?. Sure, this spot might take some extra funding since the home is currently listed on Zillow for $1.5 million dollars, but it might be worth it.
Elmwood Village Board of Directors president joins News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood village association is combining Porchfest and Octoberfest to deliver Porchtoberfest, the perfect mix of comfort and holiday fun. Therese Deutschelander, the President of the Elmwood Village Board of Directors, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss the upcoming event. Watch the full segment above.
Leaf Blowers Banned At These Times In Western New York
Since the first blast of cold air moved in to Buffalo and Western New York, the leaves have been changing colors and the fall has set in. While we watch football, drink pumpkin spice and pick the perfect pumpkin, the work is getting ready to begin. There has been a...
5 Perfect Places For Quick Lunch In Buffalo
Most of us don't have a ton of time in the middle of our day to stop and have a good lunch. But these places are quick!. There definitely is something to be said for going to a restaurant, being seated and being served a nice meal. When you're working, more often than not, you don't have a ton of time to wait on food. The last thing you want to do is to have to stay at work longer because you decided to have a long lunch and then you have to make up the work time missed at the end of the day. You want to spend your lunch hour eating...not waiting on food to be prepared. So where do you go to get a quick lunch in that will still give you some time to eat it?
Rare Albino Deer Spotted In Western New York [PHOTO]
It’s not often when you see an albino deer. In fact, I don’t think I’ve ever seen one in my entire life, so it was fascinating to see this picture of one that was shared on social media this weekend. The deer was spotted in Western New...
Creatures After Dark running at Botanical Gardens
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some new residents have moved into the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens as part of its newest exhibit, which runs now through the end of October. "Creatures After Dark" features several illuminated creatures made out of plants, including dinosaurs made of moss and topiaries, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, and a shark.
NY Landquest: Angelica home for sale, see slideshow
Country Home with Garage, Shed and Pond on 3 acres in Angelica NY. This well-maintained manufactured home sits on a block foundation and has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with central air and a whole house back-up generator. The spacious eat-in kitchen has plenty of storage and has newer stainless-steel appliances and updated lighting. The master bedroom has two closets with an attached full bath. From the living room, enter the hallway to the other two bedrooms and a full bath.
Buffalo Is Really Showing Out This Week On The 716 Show
There is so much talent in Western New York and Southern Ontario and that's why Power 93.7 WBLK is putting on some of the best tracks the 716 has to offer inside this week's edition of Homegrown Heat (The 716 Show). Your family at WBLK knows that being a music...
Daffodil planting at Nike Base in remembrance of Joanne Pinner Carr
Daffodils are seen as a sign of hope and remembrance. Because of their bright yellow color, they are seen as a symbol of spring. For the family and friends of Joanne Pinner Carr, who died in 2009, daffodils are a way to remember her life and her connection to the Earth.
As UB-PD continues to investigate fatal stabbing, students share what they think about campus safety
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Saturday, UB Police told News 4, that they believe they are making progress in the investigation, with the help from students who witnessed what happened. “Thankfully there were quite a few students who came forward to say that they were bystanders and they witnessed different parts of the incident, so […]
Cat thrown from moving vehicle in Niagara Falls
In a Facebook post, the Niagara SPCA said the cat was thrown out of the driver side window of a Jeep Wrangler.
Fall Fest 2020 in Lancaster
There was plenty of seasonal fun in Lancaster this weekend. Big crowds turned out for Fall Fest 2022, which took place at Como Lake Park on Saturday.
Black Bear Tears Up Car
A Black Bear destroyed a car that it was trapped inside of in Allegany Saturday. According to an Allegany/Olean Facebook Group, Officers were dispatched to unlock the vehicle and release the bear. People are reminded to lock their car doors.
Niagara Co. to host household hazardous waste collection event
According to Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt, registration is now open for the county’s next household hazardous waste collection event. The event will be held on Saturday, November 5 in North Tonawanda and is open to all Niagara County residents. However, you must register in advance. Bradt said the...
Buffalo teen in stable condition after Saturday shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Buffalo boy is in stable condition after a shooting Saturday night, police said. Police say the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the 100 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they say the teen was struck in connection with a shots fired call between two vehicles. He was […]
Buffalo Public School student receives scholarship honoring Katherine Massey
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced Friday that the Katherine "Kat" Massey scholarship was awarded to a Buffalo Public School student.
