Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dicksonpost.com
Bradshaw, Sweatt lead Creek Wood past Hillwood
With a win on Thursday night, Creek Wood is now one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. The Red Hawks overpowered a struggling Hillwood squad to the tune of 31-3. That win gives Creek Wood the chance to punch its playoff ticket next Friday night on homecoming. The Red Hawks will be hosting another struggling team in Glencliff.
dicksonpost.com
Creek Wood Volleyball punches ticket to state for first time in school history
The Lady Red Hawks are headed to state as Creek Wood has dominated every team on its way to the Class AA State Tournament. Creek Wood did have to take on Sycamore twice. Once for the district championship and then again for the region championship but didn’t lose a set in the region championship with scores of 25-10, 25-5 and 25-15.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Nine of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Beech crushed Gallatin with a final score of 42-7. Oakland won big against...
dicksonpost.com
MSP Top 25: Lipscomb Academy, MBA still hold top spots after Week 9
Week 9’s light slate of football games did little to change the Main Street Preps Top 25 rankings. All 10 ranked teams that played won their games, including No. 1 Lipscomb Academy (8-0), which rolled to a 42-13 victory over P.U.R.E. Youth Athletic Alliance from Memphis.
atozsports.com
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
atozsports.com
One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
Nashville Scene
Hot Chicken Legend André Prince Jeffries Receives Prestigious Honor
In 2013, the James Beard Foundation named Prince’s Hot Chicken as an “America’s Classic,” an award that designates a restaurant “with timeless appeal, each beloved in its region for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” The recognition was certainly well-deserved and reflected the contribution of the Prince family to Nashville as an interesting culinary community.
wbtw.com
Mother speaks after losing 3 kids in Tennessee train crash
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than a month after three people were killed in a crash involving a train in Marshall County, their mother sat down with News 2 for the first time to discuss the tragic incident. On Sept. 24, three of Maria Celeste’s five children were...
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
Cold! Freeze Warning through Tuesday morning
Much colder air will be moving in overnight into Monday morning, dropping temps to the mid-40s in a blustery northwest wind as you head out to work or school.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN
People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
country1025.com
I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did
Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
WSMV
Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
Nashville Scene
Gov. Lee's 'Extreme Political Agenda' Claim About Nashville Is Disingenuous
Gov. Bill Lee, who sits upon a pile of 27,717 corpses, has decided that a winning reelection strategy is to slag off Nashville. In an Oct. 11 tweet Lee wrote: “As cities across the country face surging crime politicians in Nashville have chosen to defund local police to fuel an extreme political agenda. This is an affront to Tennessee families & taxpayers.” He included a link to this WKRN piece, which references Metro's plan to pull $500,000 from various departments and send it to Planned Parenthood.
wgnsradio.com
St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby
(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
whopam.com
Woman flown to Nashville hospital after ATV accident near Lake Barkley
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an ATV accident Sunday afternoon in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says it happened about 4:30 p.m. near the end of Green Road, on the northern shoreline of Lake Barkley. There had been five occupants of the Polaris...
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
Comments / 0