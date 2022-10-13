ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

dicksonpost.com

Bradshaw, Sweatt lead Creek Wood past Hillwood

With a win on Thursday night, Creek Wood is now one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. The Red Hawks overpowered a struggling Hillwood squad to the tune of 31-3. That win gives Creek Wood the chance to punch its playoff ticket next Friday night on homecoming. The Red Hawks will be hosting another struggling team in Glencliff.
CHARLOTTE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Creek Wood Volleyball punches ticket to state for first time in school history

The Lady Red Hawks are headed to state as Creek Wood has dominated every team on its way to the Class AA State Tournament. Creek Wood did have to take on Sycamore twice. Once for the district championship and then again for the region championship but didn’t lose a set in the region championship with scores of 25-10, 25-5 and 25-15.
CHARLOTTE, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Nine of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Beech crushed Gallatin with a final score of 42-7. Oakland won big against...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Hot Chicken Legend André Prince Jeffries Receives Prestigious Honor

In 2013, the James Beard Foundation named Prince’s Hot Chicken as an “America’s Classic,” an award that designates a restaurant “with timeless appeal, each beloved in its region for quality food that reflects the character of its community.” The recognition was certainly well-deserved and reflected the contribution of the Prince family to Nashville as an interesting culinary community.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Nashville, TN

People believe that the stomach is the gateway to a person’s heart. Italy is aware of this. That explains why, keto diet and all, no one can get enough of their heart-warming, soul-satisfying platters of spaghetti bliss. Regarding the universally adored comfort food, it’s safe to assume that Italians...
NASHVILLE, TN
country1025.com

I Went To Nashville For The First Time and Here’s What I Did

Between working at Country 102.5 for about 18 months and being around country music for the duration of my time on this planet, people were shocked when I told them that I have never been to Nashville. However, an impromptu trip to Music City this week changed that. A few of my friends attend Belmont University in the heart of the city, so when I found out that one of them needed to come home and drive their new car back down to Tennessee, I jumped on the opportunity.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Mother of Chapel Hill train crash victims speaks out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A mother in mourning spoke with WSMV4 for the first time after the loss of her three children that were killed in a train crash in September in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Maria Celeste has 5 children and three of them; 22-year-old Duvraska, 25-year-old Magyory and 29-year-old...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
Nashville Scene

Gov. Lee's 'Extreme Political Agenda' Claim About Nashville Is Disingenuous

Gov. Bill Lee, who sits upon a pile of 27,717 corpses, has decided that a winning reelection strategy is to slag off Nashville. In an Oct. 11 tweet Lee wrote: “As cities across the country face surging crime politicians in Nashville have chosen to defund local police to fuel an extreme political agenda. This is an affront to Tennessee families & taxpayers.” He included a link to this WKRN piece, which references Metro's plan to pull $500,000 from various departments and send it to Planned Parenthood.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

St. Thomas Helps Grammy Nominee With Cancer and New Baby

(NASHVILLE) In April 2021, Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Alexis Butcher was hit with a whirlwind of emotions. Alexis found out she was expecting a baby girl a few weeks before she was diagnosed with stage I breast cancer. “I found a lump in my breast,” Alexis recalls. “I just thought it...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE

