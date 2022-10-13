Darrion Trammell can score. Only five times in his 54 Division I games at Seattle University did he fail to reach double digits. Trammell matched those subpar games with the same number of 30-plus scoring performances, including a career-high 39 last March against Abilene Christian. He poured in 20 or more points on 22 occasions over the past two seasons. More importantly, he turned Seattle U into a winner.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO