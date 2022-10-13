ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastvillagetimes.com

Darrion Trammell, the next, great Aztecs’ point guard

Darrion Trammell can score. Only five times in his 54 Division I games at Seattle University did he fail to reach double digits. Trammell matched those subpar games with the same number of 30-plus scoring performances, including a career-high 39 last March against Abilene Christian. He poured in 20 or more points on 22 occasions over the past two seasons. More importantly, he turned Seattle U into a winner.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Why a Successful Homeless Housing Project Disappeared

In 2010, nonprofit leaders launched a program to house the most expensive homeless San Diegans. These were individuals constantly racking up ER hospital visits, ambulance trips, hospital stays and calls to police. Project 25 set out to identify the 25 most vulnerable and frequent users of public services, house them...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gizmodo

'Water Batteries' Could Power 135,000 Homes in San Diego

The San Diego Water Authority wants to keep the lights on, even when the Sun goes down. It plans to use San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power energy in so-called water batteries to maximize the city’s renewable energy potential, NPR reports. Cities across California have an abundance of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

San Diego Unified releases preliminary results of CA Smarter Balanced Assessments

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Unified School District has released preliminary results of the California Smarter Balanced Assessments (SBA) in English Language Arts (ELA) and mathematics. The test scores reflect the academic performance of students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a school community, we need to adopt a new...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"

Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

IHO, C&C Development Break Ground on 89-Unit Affordable Housing Development in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, CA – Affordable housing developer Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO)— along with development partner C&C Development—breaks ground on Pacific Wind Apartments in Carlsbad, CA. Located in the seaside city’s historic Barrio neighborhood just a short distance from the coast, the project has been 10 years in the making and is the result of careful planning, knowledgeable leadership, and creative partnership.
CARLSBAD, CA
tennisuptodate.com

Tennis fans frustrated after extended rain delay in Collins-Vekic San Diego Open match: "Worst tournament of the year"

Tennis fans were frustrated by the way the San Diego Open handled the rain delay in the Vekic - Collins match, venting on social media. The match was stopped in the final set with Collins up 4-2 0-30 but even after the rain stopped and the court was dried it didn't resume. It left tennis fans baffled as the players will need to step out earlier today to finish their match and play the final later today.
SAN DIEGO, CA

