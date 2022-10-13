Read full article on original website
APSU Football: Antoine Williams, Kam Thomas earn ASUN Conference weekly honors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University linebacker Antoine Williams and wide receiver Kam Thomas were named the ASUN Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league announced Monday. Williams, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, led the Austin Peay defense...
Nashville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Murfreesboro, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Nine of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed eight exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Beech crushed Gallatin with a final score of 42-7. Oakland won big against...
Watch: Tennessee president Randy Boyd has epic reaction to goalposts coming down
The Tennessee Vols‘ 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday resulted in a celebration of epic proportions. “Epic” is a word that can be overused at times, but it applied to the scene in Knoxville on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down, paraded through the streets of Knoxville,...
Is Tennessee the real No. 1 team in America?
Tennessee finally returned to true relevance in college football with an incredible win over Alabama on Saturday. And despite having easily the best resume in America to this point, the Vols only moved up from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll to No. 3. Should Tennessee’s record have...
One AP Top 25 voter badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols are the No. 3 team in the nation in the latest AP Top 25 poll. There’s one voter, however, who doesn’t think the Vols should even be inside the top five. Mike Berardino, a Notre Dame beat writer for the South Bend Tribune, had Tennessee...
Sydnor, Benton and Baker chosen for RHS Athletic Hall of Fame
The R Club announced Friday names of three men who have been selected to comprise the Russellville Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame. Coaching legend Clarence ‘Stumpy’ Baker, current football head coach and star athlete Mikie Benton, and football and track speedster Dustin Sydnor will be inducted into the group of elite Panthers on Jan. 6 between district games against visiting Logan County.
Downtown businesses react to new stadium
One East Nashville woman said someone tried to steal her dog while she was walking through her neighborhood. A Middle Tennessee woman is shocked after a doctor shared her dad's personal information on a social media post. Mayor, Titans announce deal for new stadium. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Nashville...
Justin Mahon
Justin Chad Mahon, age 36, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. Services are to be announced. Justin entered this life on February 13, 1986, in Clarksville, TN. He was an amazing soul that will never be forgotten. Justin was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He...
Clarksville Now wins first place for digital in Tennessee Association of Broadcasters awards
NASHVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Digital journalism innovation earned Clarksville Now top awards at the 74th annual Tennessee Association of Broadcasters Conference and first TAB Excellence in Broadcasting Awards. In Best Locally Produced Digital Product for Radio Small Market, first place went to Katie Gambill (general manager) and Chris...
Patricia Marie Powers
Patricia Marie Powers, age 84, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. Patricia was born August 6, 1938, in Buffalo, MO, to the late James Walter Cotter and Novice Marie McJemsey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, James Cotter. She is...
Driver killed after striking semi at 100+ mph on I-65 in Nashville
Officials say witnesses reported the Lincoln Navigator showed no signs of braking and was going well over 100 miles per hour when it struck the rear of the semi-truck.
Investigation underway after shooting at Riverdale-Oakland High School football game
An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred at the Riverdale-Oakland High School football game Friday night at Riverdale High School.
Tales of ghosts inside Gallatin’s Trousdale Place
"Ghostorian" recalls mysterious happenings along ghost tour outside Trousdale Place in Gallatin.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Police respond to two shootings near high school football games in Rutherford Co.
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - After two shootings near two Rutherford County high school football games Friday, neighbors say they’re fed up. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at Riverdale High School during the Riverdale-Oakland football game. Most people in the crowd say they didn’t know shots were fired at a parking lot over.
Gov. Lee's 'Extreme Political Agenda' Claim About Nashville Is Disingenuous
Gov. Bill Lee, who sits upon a pile of 27,717 corpses, has decided that a winning reelection strategy is to slag off Nashville. In an Oct. 11 tweet Lee wrote: “As cities across the country face surging crime politicians in Nashville have chosen to defund local police to fuel an extreme political agenda. This is an affront to Tennessee families & taxpayers.” He included a link to this WKRN piece, which references Metro's plan to pull $500,000 from various departments and send it to Planned Parenthood.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checks
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS TODAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Teen brought to hospital after shooting reported in East Nashville
Police were called out to East Nashville and a teenager was sent to the hospital Sunday night following a report of a shooting.
