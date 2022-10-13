ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Fisher Excavating takes 50-and-Over Softball Tournament

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago
MARION ― Coming out of the loser's bracket and needing to win two games to claim the title, Fisher Excavating did just that to take the Marion Senior Softball Association's 50-and-Over League Tournament at Kennedy Park.

Fisher beat Perkins Restaurant and Bakery 14-7 to force the winner-take-all finale. Joe Elliott pitched the win and got two singles, while also getting multiple hits were Rick Schondel who batted a home run, double and single, Noel Hammermiller a double and two singles, Brian Delawder three singles and Brad Regal two singles. For Perkins, Tony Ray homered and singled twice, while Steve Zonnevylle doubled and singled twice, and John Klenzman doubled and singled.

Fisher won the championship game 16-15 with Andy DeGood pitching the win and getting three hits. Leading the Fisher charge with multiple hits were Delawder with a homer, two doubles and a single, Larry Rogers with a triple and single, Dale Filby with two doubles and a single, Jewell with a double and single, Elliott with four singles and John Bright with two singles. Having a multi-hit game for Perkins were Ray (home run, single), Ed Slone (double, two singles), Klenzman and Zonnevylle (double, single), Bill Frederick (three singles) and Barry Bowdre and Max Gerber (two singles).

ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

