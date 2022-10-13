Study: Cincinnati Among the Best NFL Tailgating Cities, Thanks to Bengals Fans

FC Cincinnati will continue its quest for the MLS Cup. In the club's first-ever playoff game, the Orange and Blue defeated the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Oct. 15, 2022. The victory marks the team's first time contenting for Major League Soccer's crown as well as its first playoff triumph. With the win, FC Cincinnati has set a club record for the longest consecutive stretch of games in which the team has scored – 14, when counting both the regular season and the postseason.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO