Study: Cincinnati Among the Best NFL Tailgating Cities, Thanks to Bengals Fans
According to a recent study from sports-betting blog Betway, Cincinnati knows how to throw a tailgate party.
The Queen City is ranked No. 2 for throwing the best NFL tailgating parties for the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium , with 166,053 total social media posts about tailgating. Cincinnati also has 21.1% positive sentiment data.
Cincy’s tailgating fun comes in second place behind fans tailgating at Highmark Stadium in New York for the Buffalo Bills.
According to its website, Betway collected the data by finding the total number of social media posts regarding tailgating for each team. The positive sentiment data was collected using Linkfluence, which tracks data mentions. The data reflects various factors for each team’s NFL parties such as how long they lasted as well as local costs for parking tickets, charcoal, burgers, hot dogs, buns, soft drinks and alcohol.
For a full list of the rankings, visit usblog.betway.com .
Fans can tailgate at The Banks before Bengals games . The next event will be held Oct. 23 before the home game against the Atlanta Falcons. Fans can arrive as early as 10 a.m. to the DORA district on E. Freedom Way between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way. The tailgate area will feature games, music and food.
The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-3 for the season after losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 9. During the team's "color rush" game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29, the Bengals debuted their new white helmets in front of the largest crowd that the team had ever seen at home .
The next game will be on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 9. Kickoff is at 1 p.m., and CBS will nationally televise the game.
Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .
Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .
Comments / 0