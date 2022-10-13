ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Coast Guard rescues 98 migrants who lacked food, water for 2 days, officials say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued nearly 100 migrants from an overloaded boat last week. According to The Associated Press, the incident occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday about 20 miles off the coast of Boca Raton, Florida. In a news release, the Coast Guard said one of its helicopters spotted a 40-foot cabin cruiser carrying 98 people, including 96 Haitians, a Ugandan and a Bahamian.
BOCA RATON, FL
Moke Returns to U.S. with Highway-Legal EV for Anyone After a Terrifying Commute

Are you waiting for the perfect car to come along before making the switch to EVs? Well I’ve got good news for you as British automaker Moke International is finally returning to the U.S. with a fully highway-legal electric golf cart/off-roader/buggy/thing. For anyone not in the know, the Moke...

