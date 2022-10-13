Read full article on original website
Related
Jail Guard makes traffic stop at gunpoint in South Florida, is arrested
A South Florida jail guard has been arrested for attempting to pull over a motorist at gunpoint who cut him off in traffic.
A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
Click10.com
Driver of black Mustang taken into custody following brief pursuit in Broward County
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies took a driver into custody after a short pursuit ended with a crash in Fort Lauderdale on Monday afternoon. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Viper Task Force tried to stop a car matching the description of a homicide suspect vehicle out of Orlando when authorities said the driver sped away.
WSVN-TV
Attorneys say social media model, seen pleading for help in video, was physically abused, stabbed boyfriend in self-defense
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows a social media model making a plea for help days before, authorities said, she stabbed her boyfriend to death, and her attorneys said the footage shows she was the victim in this relationship. The footage captured a City of Miami Police...
Click10.com
Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. Edgar Foster is suing for back pay, attorney’s fees, and to return to work with Riviera Beach police.
margatetalk.com
2 Men Arrested For Shoplifting From Coconut Creek Home Depot
Two Miami men were arrested for stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from a Home Depot in Coconut Creek last week, authorities said. According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Howard Morraz, 31, and Johanes Mercado, 28, walked out of the store at 4450 N State Rd 7 on Oct. 11 with a shopping cart full of items they never paid for including screws, bolts, drills, and electric door locks.
WSVN-TV
Parents of infant who died at Homestead day care file lawsuit claiming staff were not properly trained
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is taking legal action months after a 9-month-old boy died while in the care of a day care in Homestead, claiming the staff lacked essential lifesaving skills. Attorneys for Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin, the parents of Tayvon Tomlin, on Monday said they...
Click10.com
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
FBI sends out photos to help catch bank robber in bright pink shirt who struck Monday
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A gunman entered a bank and demanded money from a bank employee on Monday. Within hours, the FBI sent out photos in hopes of catching the robber, who was hard to miss in a bright pink shirt. The incident took place at about 12:57 p.m....
Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning. Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
Facing South Florida: Parkland Shooter Sentencing Trial Verdict
Jim goes one-on-one with Fred Guttenberg about the jury's verdict of life in prison with no parole for the Parkland shooter. Guttenberg's daughter Jaime, was one of the 17 victims. Guest: Fred Guttenberg/JAIME'S FATHER
WSVN-TV
Authorities respond to possible migrants landing in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured a makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. 7News has reached out to the coastguard for more information. Please check back on...
Driver accused of trying to run officer off the road during chase, multi-vehicle crash
MIAMI -- A man is facing several misdemeanor and felony charges after allegedly trying to run a police cruiser off the road before leading officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.Willie J. Harris Jr., 20, of Miami, was arrested Sunday evening, according to a police report. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set or if Harris was still in custody.According to the police report, Harris was booked on several criminal charges that included fleeing or eluding a police officer, reckless driving that could cause serious bodily injury and resisting an officer...
Vehicle crash into Broward canal under investigation
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials were investigating an overnight crash after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a canal in Wilton Manors.No injuries were reported during the incident, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at NE 7th Avenue and 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale fire officials said.Police and fire crews were called to the scene along with a tow truck to remove the vehicle.Officials said the vehicle's occupants were out of the water when first responders arrived.
Comments / 0