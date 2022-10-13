ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

A late-night fight on a Lake Worth street led to gunfire. Now a man's headed to prison for 50 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Broward County man to 50 years in prison in the December 2020 shooting death of a man in Lake Worth Beach. A jury found Kenny Valle-Parra guilty in June of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in the death of 51-year-old Rigaberto Diaz-Mazariegos.
LAKE WORTH, FL
Click10.com

Argument inside Miami Beach McDonald’s leads to fatal shooting

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges after an argument inside a McDonald’s in Miami Beach led to a fatal shooting last week, authorities confirmed. Aleks Dimitrov, who police say lives on the streets of Miami, was arrested Friday morning on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
margatetalk.com

2 Men Arrested For Shoplifting From Coconut Creek Home Depot

Two Miami men were arrested for stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from a Home Depot in Coconut Creek last week, authorities said. According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Howard Morraz, 31, and Johanes Mercado, 28, walked out of the store at 4450 N State Rd 7 on Oct. 11 with a shopping cart full of items they never paid for including screws, bolts, drills, and electric door locks.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Pedestrian Killed In North Broward Hit And Run

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was struck and killed by a car in North Broward County, and now the Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating the suspect. BSO issued this advisory mid-day Monday: “Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Pompano Beach on Thursday.Authorities said it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., as an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue and proceeded through the intersection without stopping for the flashing red signal. "The pedestrian, who was crossing southbound in the western crosswalk, was struck by that vehicle. The vehicle slowed but did not stop and continued west," authorities said. The preliminary investigation determined that the traffic signals at the intersection were malfunctioning, causing the traffic lights in all four directions to flash.The pedestrian was taken to Broward Health North where that person succumbed to their injuries early Friday morning.  Detectives wish to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash. Anyone with information on the driver or the vehicle involved is urged to contact BSO Traffic Homicide Det. Sean Williams at 954-321-4840, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach County deputies investigating deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Monday's forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. A man is dead after a shooting in West Palm Beach Friday. Deputies responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Around the country: National coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Driver accused of trying to run officer off the road during chase, multi-vehicle crash

MIAMI -- A man is facing several misdemeanor and felony charges after allegedly trying to run a police cruiser off the road before leading officers on a high-speed chase that resulted in a multi-vehicle crash, authorities said.Willie J. Harris Jr., 20, of Miami, was arrested Sunday evening, according to a police report. It was not immediately clear if bond has been set or if Harris was still in custody.According to the police report, Harris was booked on several criminal charges that included fleeing or eluding a police officer, reckless driving that could cause serious bodily injury and resisting an officer...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Vehicle crash into Broward canal under investigation

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Officials were investigating an overnight crash after the driver of a vehicle crashed into a canal in Wilton Manors.No injuries were reported during the incident, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at NE 7th Avenue and 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale fire officials said.Police and fire crews were called to the scene along with a tow truck to remove the vehicle.Officials said the vehicle's occupants were out of the water when first responders arrived.
WILTON MANORS, FL

