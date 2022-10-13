Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Neighbors Object to Oak Bluffs Inn Proposal
Neighbors took issue with a plan to build a three-story, four-room inn on a vacant lot at 14 Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs during a public hearing Thursday. Pitched as the Four Sisters Inn, the project includes the construction of a 2.5-story, 4,000 square foot inn that would be open year round and have capacity for eight guests. The inn would also include a separate bedroom for the inkeeper.
vineyardgazette.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Charges for Vineyard Haven Man
A Vineyard Haven man is facing criminal charges after leading police on a multi-town, high-speed chase that ended with him crashing into a utility pole. Zander Amaral, 19, of Vineyard Haven was arraigned on Oct. 13 charges in Vineyard Haven of drunken driving, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding and failure to stop for police. Mr. Amaral was also arraigned on separate charges in Edgartown of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police and speeding.
vineyardgazette.com
MVC Airs Plan For North Bluff Roundabout
A sweeping new design for parking and traffic flow at the North Bluff bulkhead on Oak Bluffs harbor had its first airing Thursday before the full Martha’s Vineyard Commission. The North Bluff plan includes a landscaped roundabout, to guide vehicles through what has long been a disorganized and sometimes...
vineyardgazette.com
Busy Final Weigh-in Does the Derby Justice
At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, fishermen were lined up half-way down the Edgartown dock for the final weigh-in of the 77th Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby. The derby began on Sept. 11 and now the final night had arrived, with the award’s ceremony scheduled for Sunday...
Comments / 0