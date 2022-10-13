Driver killed, toddler unhurt in crash with tractor-trailer Thursday in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE — A woman was killed Thursday morning when the car she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, but authorities said a toddler riding with her escaped uninjured thanks to being properly restrained in a car seat.

The incident happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of West Quaker and Wells Station roads in the county's New Bohemia area. County police said in an email that the sedan was northbound on West Quaker Road when it was T-boned by the tractor-trailer coming through the intersection.

The driver of the sedan — Kristina Bouzidoune, 37, of Prince George — was killed instantly, police said. The 18-month-old child in the car seat did not appear to be hurt but was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg for evaluation.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed it or have other information about it is encouraged to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773.