ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George County, VA

Driver killed, toddler unhurt in crash with tractor-trailer Thursday in Prince George

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQVKQ_0iXs7h2H00

PRINCE GEORGE — A woman was killed Thursday morning when the car she was driving collided with a tractor-trailer, but authorities said a toddler riding with her escaped uninjured thanks to being properly restrained in a car seat.

The incident happened shortly before 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of West Quaker and Wells Station roads in the county's New Bohemia area. County police said in an email that the sedan was northbound on West Quaker Road when it was T-boned by the tractor-trailer coming through the intersection.

The driver of the sedan — Kristina Bouzidoune, 37, of Prince George — was killed instantly, police said. The 18-month-old child in the car seat did not appear to be hurt but was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg for evaluation.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed it or have other information about it is encouraged to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Woman charged with DUI in fatal Chesterfield hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after she fatally hit a pedestrian and injured another with her car Sunday evening. The incident happened around the 7900 block of Midlothian Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. Police say two pedestrians...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police officer assaulted during fight at Highland Springs HS

A Henrico County Police officer was assaulted and suffered minor injuries while trying to break up a large fight at Highland Springs High School Monday morning, police said. The fight began among a handful of students shortly after 9 a.m. and quickly escalated into a larger fight, according to police. A school resource officer used pepper spray to try to separate the participants but was assaulted and injured during that attempt, police said in a statement.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WSLS

AMBER Alert issued for two toddlers abducted in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert after two toddlers were abducted. Authorities said that the abduction happened on Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The children, Adriana and Jaxon Truitt, are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at the Walmart at...
HAMPTON, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

I-195 clear after crash in Richmond

The crash is located on I-95 north near mile marker 2, just after West Broad Street. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles. The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed to address the crash.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police search for suspects involved in armed gas station robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four suspects are being investigated following an armed robbery at a convenience store gas station. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 four men entered a gas station located in the 1200 block of Westover Hills Boulevard. The men threatened an employee with guns and...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in a home in Richmond. Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene at Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Police found that a van had crashed into a fence on one...
RICHMOND, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

3K+
Followers
794
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy