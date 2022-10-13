ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Reflector

Gary Franks: Tuberville’s inappropriate remarks warrant apology

I had planned to write about an election issue this week, but Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has interrupted those plans with some inappropriate, disturbing, and whimsical remarks, at a recent Republican Rally in Nevada. Tuberville said the following: “They’re not soft on crime,” Tuberville said of Democrats. “They’re pro-crime. They want crime. They want crime because they want to take over what you got. They want to control what...
ALABAMA STATE
The Daily Reflector

Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content

Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
INDIANA STATE
The Holland Sentinel

Letters to the Editor: Democrats deliver to improve lives

Democrats have a history of delivering services and programs to vastly improve the lives of American workers and families. Democratic solutions brighten the future for families at all levels of the economic spectrum. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt strengthened the economic state of the lower and middle classes during his terms...
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy