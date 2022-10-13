ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles City Council meeting canceled for Friday

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VF1Or_0iXs7UVi00

O'Farrell cancels Friday's City Council meeting as De León, Cedillo have yet to resign 02:57

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell called on fellow councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to resign from their seats and said the Council will not hold a meeting until they do.

Both councilmen were involved in a racially-charged conversation with Council President Nury Martinez in Oct. 2021. Audio of that convo was leaked to the public, resulting in immense fallout over recent days.

"We cannot heal until Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo also resign from the City Council," O'Farrell said on Thursday. Martinez previously resigned Wednesday morning.

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell CBSLA

O'Farrell officially canceled Friday's scheduled LA City Council meeting at the beginning of the press conference.

"The people's business cannot be conducted until we have these two resignations," O'Farrell said. "What our jobs are is to put our personal feelings and our personal ambitions and our egos to the side as elected officials and do what's best for the city."

This comes four days after a secret recording of former Councilmember and City Council President Nury Martinez using racially charged language about Councilmember Mike Bonin's son was leaked to the public.

Since then, Martinez stepped down as the City Council President and resigned from being a Councilmember.

Both Cedillo and de León were a part of the conversation with Martinez when the audio of her using racial language was recorded.

As a result of Martinez's racist comments and her stepping down, O'Farrell declared that the City's Chief Legislative Analyst (CLA) will take over as the Caretaker for the Sixth Council District, which was formerly represented by Martinez.

The City Council attempted to hold a meeting on Tuesday, but it was eventually postponed by O'Farrell due to a loud and enraged crowd of protestors.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

LA City Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo removed from committee assignments

Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he has removed Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo from their committee assignments.In a news conference Monday morning, O'Farrell said there is no news on whether either of the councilmen will resign their seats over their participation in a racially charged, recorded conversation from October 2021 that has already led to the resignation of Nury Martinez from her council seat. O'Farrell says he hasn't spoken to Councilman Kevin de León since last Tuesday "despite my best efforts," but he is urging him again Monday to resign, and has passed along the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson question LA City Council about Mark Ridley-Thomas after racist comments leaked

Community leaders are calling on the Los Angeles City Council to reassess the handling of the suspension of councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas -- who was indicted on federal charges alleging corruption -- after audio leaked of racist comments made by multiple councilmembers. The chaos has also exposed the ongoing political power struggle between Los Angeles' Black and Latino communities. A group of Black civil rights leaders held a news conference Sunday and demanded that Martinez be replaced by one of the council's African American members to "demonstrate its commitment to Black political empowerment and political and racial healing."In an open letter to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Politicians continue to react following Los Angeles City Council fallout over leaked audio

Los Angeles City Hall was in still in chaos with the massive fallout from last week's racism scandal. Such comes after a leaked recording from nearly a year revealed a crude conversation between Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo and a powerful labor union leader, Ron Herrera."Whether we are a father or a friend or a community leader, we need to make sure that we are impeccable with our words and that we constantly be mindful of what we say and always try to be loving and caring with everything that we say," said Representative Tony Cardenas (D-San Fernando)."I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Concern over potential impact City Council scandal could have on Latino representation

Some political experts have expressed concerns that the image left behind by those involved in the scandal surrounding Los Angeles City Council could have a longstanding negative impact on the future of Latino representation in Southern California. The scandal made headlines on Sunday, when audio of a racially-charged conversation involving LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León, and Ron Herrera, president of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was released to the public. During the conversation, racist statements against a litany of different ethnicities and groups could be heard, prompting the resignation of both Martinez and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Kamala Harris to come to LA For reproductive rights event, democratic national convention fundraiser

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled Monday to participate in what her office described as a "moderated conversation about protecting reproductive rights" at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in the Mid-City area and speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser.Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, a candidate for Los Angeles mayor, and Celinda Vázquez, the vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, are set to join Harris at the 3 p.m. event at the Mid-City venue that will be streamed here.The fundraising appearance will be Harris' second in three days. She spoke at a Michigan Democratic Party fundraiser Saturday in Detroit. Its location has not been disclosed.The visit is Harris' first to Los Angeles since Aug. 25-28.Harris arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday from Detroit where she also toured the Focus: Hope Manufacturing Training Facility in Detroit and spoke at a voter education event with students at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology in Southfield, Michigan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Orange County bus strike averted

Orange County bus service is expected to not be interrupted Monday after the Orange County Transportation Authority agreed to resume negotiations with the union representing 150 maintenance employees.Orange County was bracing for a bus strike as OCTA maintenance employees broke off contract talks and were scheduled to begin their walkout at one minute past midnight Monday morning.But the OCTA said in a release Monday morning bus service will continue with some delays possible for passengers. The OCTA and the union were contacted by the Gov. Gavin Newsom's office Sunday requesting parties continue negotiating."OC Bus is a critical public service for...
CBS LA

City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.

One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access.  But there will be impacts....
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Surfers warned to keep out of water at some beaches due to bacteria levels

Surfers Sunday were warned to stay out of the water at certain beaches due to bacteria levels, according to public health officials. The beaches impacted include Redondo Beach, Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey, and the Santa Monica Pier.The water will be tested again before the warnings are lifted, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LASD lieutenant files lawsuit against Sheriff Alex Villanueva for K-9 death

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department lieutenant joined the growing list of department members suing the agency and the county for retaliating against a whistleblower. "This has happened over and over again and nobody is holding the sheriff accountable," said attorney Vincent Miller, who is representing the LASD Lieutenant. In his lawsuit, Lt. Joseph Garrido seeks at least $10 million in total damages for alleged whistleblower retaliation, civil rights violations, violation of the state Civil Code and intentional infliction of emotional distress.During his tenure at the department, Garrido worked in the Special Enforcement Bureau and monitored the Canine Services and Special Enforcement...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown brush fire in Pacific Palisades

Eighty six Los Angeles Fire Department personnel helped knockdown a two-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday evening in Pacific Palisades. The two-acre brush fire started on the 15045 block of Corona Del Mar and Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday afternoon but was eventually contained by LAFD crews and the Santa Monica Fire Department.The fire was burning in rocky terrain along Corona Del Mar. LAFD announced that PCH will remain closed in the area until crews have completed their investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Former AZ Rep. shot in head, Gabby Giffords, named 2023 Rose Bowl Parade grand marshal

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, has been named the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner."Giffords, 52, was introduced in a traditional announcement held at the Tournament House in Pasadena.Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott called Giffords "a profile in courage, resilience and yes, turning the corner."Giffords was introduced with Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" playing in the background."I'm so honored to be grand marshal of the Rose Parade," she said....
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Home erupts into flames in Pico-Union

A fire at a vacant two-story apartment building was extinguished Thursday in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.LA City Fire Department firefighters battled the blaze around 1:43 a.m. It happened at 1654 W. 20th Street west of Vermont Avenue.Firefighters there discovered heavy flames showing on the building's second floor that extended to the attic, said LAFD  spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.It took 42 firefighters 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after attempted robbery at Bank of America in Carson

Authorities are investigating reports of an attempted robbery at a Bank of America in Harbor City, near Carson. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of the bank located on W. Sepulveda Boulevard and S. Vermont Avenue at around 11:20 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear, however, early reports indicate that a passenger of the Loomis armored vehicle parked near the entrance of the bank was shot. Witnesses inside of the bank detailed that between five and seven shots were fired. "We didn't know what it was, we thought it was probably, like,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

8 people injured, 1 person dead in Pomona crash

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is tending to nine people, one of whom died, after a car crashed in Pomona. According to the authorities, a driver crashed into food vendors near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue. The driver tried to escape but was detained.The conditions of the eight other victims are unknown at this time. 
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

1 dead in Long Beach stabbing homicide

One person was killed and three others wounded in multiple stabbings Monday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police were first called to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. There, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. Again, at around 6:30 a.m., police were dispatched following a separate report of a stabbing in the 700 block of Olive Avenue, where they found...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood

A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man shot and killed in Gardena

A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Southland gas prices drop for 10th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 10th consecutive day, decreasing 5.2 cents to $6.155.The average price has dropped 33.9 cents over the past 10 days, including 5 cents on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 27.5 cents less than one week ago, but 73.2 cents more than one month ago and $1.691 higher than one year ago -- mainly due to a 33-day streak of increases totaling $1.248 that ended Oct. 6.The Orange County average price also dropped for 10th...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
25K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy