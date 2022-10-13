Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
DRU FLEW BY BIG DOGS OF THE VALLEY IN WEEK EIGHT
BELOIT, OH- Dru DeShields has won the Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley in week eight after guiding West Branch to back-to-back mammoth EBC victories over Alliance and Carrollton. The Warriors sit at 8-1 on the season, while rattling off eight consecutive victories after dropping the close battle in week one to Canfield.
ysnlive.com
FORSYTH CROWNED BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY IN WEEK EIGHT
POLAND, OH- Senior outside hitter Sarah Forsyth has taken home the week eight Big Dog of the Valley after her performances in the last week of the regular season. Forsyth has led the Bulldogs on the outside all season long, compiling a team high 181 kills in her senior campaign. Not only has she hit the ball well this season, but she has also been involved as the teams second setter, adding 154 assists to her stat sheet.
ysnlive.com
LOWELLVILLE ROCKETS COACH’S CORNER: (EP. 2) WITH ANDREW MAMULA
LOWELLVILLE, OH- The Rockets Head Football Coach Andrew Mamula sat down at The Station Grille at Melillo’s to talk about the 2022 campaign. Coach Mamula is a graduate of Lowellville High School and was apart of some of the best Rockets teams as a graduate of the 2003 class. This is the best Rockets team under coach Mamula, as the Rockets are undefeated with a 9-0 record after beating Mineral Ridge on the road last Friday. Lowellville is currently the number two ranked team in division seven, region 25 and will look to stay unbeaten this Friday as they host Western Reserve. Check out this coach’s corner with Andrew Mamula brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
WILLIAMS RUNS FOR RECORDS AS FITCH SMACKS SPARTANS
The Fitch football team’s goal at the start of the week was to make sure the traveling trophy that goes to the winner of their annual game with rival Boardman was staying in Austintown. Like any rivalry game, the game was back and forth before the Falcons pulled away late in the second half en route to a 42-20 victory at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium.
ysnlive.com
VALLEY WIGGLES FREE OF WELLSVILLE
WELLSVILLE OH- Valey Christian learned all too well on Friday night how hard it is to win a football game, no matter who you play. Coming in to their matchup with Wellsville, they were the heavy favorites. But the Tigers didn’t want to hear about it. They pushed and shoved Valley Christian all night. However, 12 unanswered points to close out the game would let the Eagles escape the upset 24-18.
msueagles.com
Rifle Has Record-Setting Day Versus Akron
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Rifle had a pair of school records today and had many personal bests again as the Eagles fired against Akron. The Eagles' 4,685 aggregate total tied the school mark, and the Smallbore kneeling total of 781 out of 800 also set the school record. Akron fired a 4,709 to set its own program record as well.
ysnlive.com
AAC ANNOUNCES BOYS SOCCER AWARDS
The AAC boys soccer scene was thriving during the 2022 season. It was a highly contested conference race, but in the end Howland came out on top of AAC yet again. Now that the regular season is over, the AAC put out its postseason awards to recognize the great players in the conference. Howland’s Vasili Gentis won the Player Of The Year.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD EASILY GRABS FIRST PLAYOFF WIN
CANFIELD OH- Canfield got their tournament run started on Saturday, and they didn’t slow down at all. The Cardinals won the first round playoff game over Ravenna by a score of 6-0 to advance to next round. Canfield was able to receive goals from Lexi Toporcer, and Rachel Lamb,...
ysnlive.com
EAGLES AREN’T SLOWING DOWN ONE BIT
HANOVERTON OH- When you start the night with a school record, a 45 yard field goal from Luke Courtney, signs point to a positive result. That is exactly what United saw as they stormed Lisbon 45-6. After the Courtney field goal, the United offense found the end zone with two...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
Police use pepper spray during fight at Akron football game
Police used pepper spray to break up a crowd when a fight broke out after a football game in Akron on Friday.
Students on school bus that caught fire at local high school
A school bus was on fire Monday morning, according to Cardinal Joint Fire District.
Adorable goat in onesie needs a home
After battling a parasitic infection and getting the all clear, a local goat is ready for a family to call her own.
ysnlive.com
POTTERS GRAB FIRST WIN ON PATTERSON FIELD
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- East Liverpool got their first win on their brand new field on Friday night as they toppled Oak Glen 44-12. It was the run game that dominated the night for the Potters. They ran for a total of 443 yards and had two players eclipse the 100 yard mark. Quintin Conrad led the way in that category as he tumbled on to 177 yards with just 11 attempts. That’s a stunning average of almost 16 yards per run. Trent Davis also ran wild for 125 yards on 10 Carrie’s to add to the Potters onslaught. The Potters will stay home on Friday as they conclude the regular season hosting Weir.
WYTV.com
Boardman trustees dismayed over ambulance tangle
BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Township trustees did not mince words in a response to surrounding communities’ unwillingness to support ambulance services in the township. Canfield and Poland have both said that they will stop offering their ambulance services to Boardman, citing the volume of calls. They...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
Ohio funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
Shelter blankets needed for local facilities
A local organization is doing its part to make sure people seeking shelter in the Mahoning Valley have something to help keep warm this winter.
daltonkidronnews.com
Family, friends support, pray for DHS coach
Lauran Hicks is in a rehab facility and continues to recover from a motorcycle crash over the summer. (PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY FAMILY FROM SIGNING TO PLAY VOLLEYBALL FOR COLLEGE AND VACATION) DALTON Doctors and nurses surrounding Lauran Hicks and her family say the 24-year-old Dalton High graduate’s tenacity, strength, independence,...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing')
Akron born (and raised) singer James Ingram had an impressive number of hits. Just Once. One Hundred Ways. Baby, Come To Me. How Do You Keep The Music Playing? I Don’t Have The Heart. Somewhere Out There. His legacy is set. But…his biggest hit is the one he co-wrote for someone else.
