Netflix Ads Are Coming And It Might Be Huge According To This Analyst

In this video, I will be going over everything you need to know about the Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) ad-supported tier that the company is launching in November, as well as some analyst predictions as to how this will positively impact the company.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were midday of October 13 , 2022. The video was published on October 13 , 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.