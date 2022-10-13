The Arbor Day Foundation wants to send you a free tree perfect for the soil in your yard

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news4sanantonio.com
Free eye exams and glasses available for San Antonio residents
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of San Antonio adults and children are seeing more clearly, thanks to free eye exams. VSP Eyes of Hope and Visionworks have teamed up with the San Antonio Food Bank to hold a mobile eye clinic this week. Patients who may not otherwise be able to...
news4sanantonio.com
As renters continue to suffer, San Antonio working on a plan to help
SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is hiring two additional code enforcement officers and is meeting Tuesday to discuss new protocol for checking apartment complexes for health and ordinance violations. This comes after News 4 and FOX 29 reporters have done multiple stories of renters being forced to...
news4sanantonio.com
Electric box pelted by rain sparks Northwest Side house fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - Crews battled a house fire on the city's Northwest Side early Monday morning. The fire started just after 7 a.m. at a home off Farrow Place near Ponderosa Drive. Firefighters used a ladder truck to attack the fire when they saw flames coming from the house. Investigators...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio's Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission launches 8th Annual Art Contest
SAN ANTONIO - Calling all artists! The Martin Luther King Jr. Commission is launching its eight annual citywide art contest. Applicants are asked to submit a piece representing the theme of the upcoming 2023 MLK march, ‘Together We Can Be the Dream.'. The deadline to apply is November 14...
news4sanantonio.com
Neighbors upset at possible townhome development near popular parks
Several residents are fired up over the fact a possible development of townhomes could be built in some greenspace near OP Schnabel Park and the Leon Creek Greenway. Neighbors are so fed up, a petition has begun and signs are posted throughout the man-made trails and in the nearby neighborhoods.
news4sanantonio.com
New UT Health San Antonio hospital celebrates topping out with beam signing ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - It's celebration time for a new state-of-the-art hospital coming to the Medical Center as hundreds of people gathered today to put their names on a piece of construction equipment. An autographed steel beam will be installed in UT Health San Antonio's new Multispecialty and Research Hospital in...
news4sanantonio.com
The SpiritLandia River Parade
CALL (210) 342-9632 or visit MadDogsGroup.com/SpiritLandia.
news4sanantonio.com
The San Antonio Photography Tournament at the Dominion Country Club
SAN ANTONIO - It was the tenth annual San Antonio Photography Tournament!. The Instant Gratification Photographers' Challenge was open to photographers of all skill levels, ages 12 and up. There were 15 categories, with five of the eight tournaments being won by amateurs. Winners were determined by a panel of...
news4sanantonio.com
Minimizing traffic concerns on Bandera Rd.
"It's a high speed kind of street," says business owner Zaid Nawayseh, who has a CBD shop off of Bandera Rd. He says in front of where his shop is, near Westchase Dr., there's been several accidents. One business owner who did not want to interview said he had counted close to nine accidents right at this intersection of Bandera Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
October 16th is Global Cat Day!
SAN ANTONIO – Give an extra hug to a furry feline friend-- it's Global Cat Day!. Sunday is an international movement aimed at bringing awareness to humane and non-lethal programs for cats. Cats and kittens face euthanization at a much higher rate than any other shelter animal. But programs...
news4sanantonio.com
Goodwill to host job fair with positions starting at $15 per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Goodwill San Antonio is hosting a career fair over at TriPoint event center. More than fifty employers will be there, including Goodwill Industries, Christus Health System, Via Transit, and Whataburger. They're ready to hire for more than 2,000 open positions. Interviews will be conducted on-site, and most...
news4sanantonio.com
Our first taste of fall weather arrives Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO - Partly sunny skies. Staying mostly cloudy in our far western areas. Hot & humid. High around 90 degrees. Heat index values middle to upper 90s. An isolated shower or two is possible, but coverage overall will be low. Cold front arrives tonight. This will shift winds out of the north by late tonight, and increase our rain chances overnight from west to east.
news4sanantonio.com
Domestic violence refuge centers struggle with capacity, funding issues
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Families being turned away from domestic violence shelters across the state, not a trend you want to hear especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Crisis Center of Comal County has been a beacon of hope and help for more than 900 families seeking refuge from...
news4sanantonio.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: Dancing with Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio
-- The dancers are perfectly in step. The dresses show bold colors, and the music brings nostalgic energy. At Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio, this dance team is performing the Vera Cruz Fandango. “It’s Mexican folk dancing,” said Artistic Director Alynna Martin. It’s a lesson in Mexican...
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway following West Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - A structure fire on the Northwest Side of town caused some moderate damage to a house. The San Antonio Fire Department was called out to a home at the corner of Candle Bend and South Bend right before 2 p.m. It took firefighters less than an hour...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Missions reveal new Marvel-inspired logo
SAN ANTONIO - Ballapeno to the rescue. The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club revealed their new Marvel-inspired Missions logo featuring Ballapeno, who is among the 96 new minor league baseball logos featured in Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond initiative. In 2021, San Antonio wore custom Thor jerseys on July 9th...
news4sanantonio.com
SAISD is on the lookout for assistant teachers to enhance their staff
SAN ANTONIO - One of our city's major school districts is looking for help!. The San Antonio Independent School District is looking to fill a variety of Instructional Assistant Positions. That means more classroom aides that will help teachers. The starting rate is $16 an hour, a good way to start a teaching career.
news4sanantonio.com
Legendary 80s rockers Journey, Toto coming to San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO - Don't' stop believin' San Antonio. Journey is finally returning to the Alamo City. The legendary rock band from the San Francisco Bay area announced Monday morning that they're bringing their highly successful "50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023” to the AT&T Center on Apr. 4, along with special guest Toto.
news4sanantonio.com
Strong cold front still expected Sunday night
SAN ANTONIO – Partly sunny skies. Hot & humid. We will have highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the middle to upper 90s. Still hot & humid. High near 90. Partly to mostly cloudy ahead of our strong Sunday night cold front. A small rain chance ahead of the front, mainly in our Hill Country counties late day. Better chance of rain comes overnight as the front moves through.
news4sanantonio.com
Ukrainian supporters rally in downtown SA
SAN ANTONIO, TX - Supporters of the ongoing fight in Ukraine gathered Saturday afternoon in front of the San Fernando Cathedral. Co-founder and Kyiv native Olenka Bravo of Ukrainian San Antonio says, "the battle of Kyiv, liberation of Kharkiv region, battle for the south, defense of Donbas and every battle that was fought by the Ukrainian nation showed the world our strength and resilience."
