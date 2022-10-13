EAST LIVERPOOL OH- East Liverpool got their first win on their brand new field on Friday night as they toppled Oak Glen 44-12. It was the run game that dominated the night for the Potters. They ran for a total of 443 yards and had two players eclipse the 100 yard mark. Quintin Conrad led the way in that category as he tumbled on to 177 yards with just 11 attempts. That’s a stunning average of almost 16 yards per run. Trent Davis also ran wild for 125 yards on 10 Carrie’s to add to the Potters onslaught. The Potters will stay home on Friday as they conclude the regular season hosting Weir.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO