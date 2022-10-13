Read full article on original website
FORSYTH CROWNED BIG DOG OF THE VALLEY IN WEEK EIGHT
POLAND, OH- Senior outside hitter Sarah Forsyth has taken home the week eight Big Dog of the Valley after her performances in the last week of the regular season. Forsyth has led the Bulldogs on the outside all season long, compiling a team high 181 kills in her senior campaign. Not only has she hit the ball well this season, but she has also been involved as the teams second setter, adding 154 assists to her stat sheet.
DRU FLEW BY BIG DOGS OF THE VALLEY IN WEEK EIGHT
BELOIT, OH- Dru DeShields has won the Baird Brothers Big Dog of the Valley in week eight after guiding West Branch to back-to-back mammoth EBC victories over Alliance and Carrollton. The Warriors sit at 8-1 on the season, while rattling off eight consecutive victories after dropping the close battle in week one to Canfield.
AAC ANNOUNCES BOYS SOCCER AWARDS
The AAC boys soccer scene was thriving during the 2022 season. It was a highly contested conference race, but in the end Howland came out on top of AAC yet again. Now that the regular season is over, the AAC put out its postseason awards to recognize the great players in the conference. Howland’s Vasili Gentis won the Player Of The Year.
WILLIAMS RUNS FOR RECORDS AS FITCH SMACKS SPARTANS
The Fitch football team’s goal at the start of the week was to make sure the traveling trophy that goes to the winner of their annual game with rival Boardman was staying in Austintown. Like any rivalry game, the game was back and forth before the Falcons pulled away late in the second half en route to a 42-20 victory at Greenwood Chevrolet Falcon Stadium.
CANFIELD EASILY GRABS FIRST PLAYOFF WIN
CANFIELD OH- Canfield got their tournament run started on Saturday, and they didn’t slow down at all. The Cardinals won the first round playoff game over Ravenna by a score of 6-0 to advance to next round. Canfield was able to receive goals from Lexi Toporcer, and Rachel Lamb,...
EAGLES AREN’T SLOWING DOWN ONE BIT
HANOVERTON OH- When you start the night with a school record, a 45 yard field goal from Luke Courtney, signs point to a positive result. That is exactly what United saw as they stormed Lisbon 45-6. After the Courtney field goal, the United offense found the end zone with two...
VALLEY WIGGLES FREE OF WELLSVILLE
WELLSVILLE OH- Valey Christian learned all too well on Friday night how hard it is to win a football game, no matter who you play. Coming in to their matchup with Wellsville, they were the heavy favorites. But the Tigers didn’t want to hear about it. They pushed and shoved Valley Christian all night. However, 12 unanswered points to close out the game would let the Eagles escape the upset 24-18.
POTTERS GRAB FIRST WIN ON PATTERSON FIELD
EAST LIVERPOOL OH- East Liverpool got their first win on their brand new field on Friday night as they toppled Oak Glen 44-12. It was the run game that dominated the night for the Potters. They ran for a total of 443 yards and had two players eclipse the 100 yard mark. Quintin Conrad led the way in that category as he tumbled on to 177 yards with just 11 attempts. That’s a stunning average of almost 16 yards per run. Trent Davis also ran wild for 125 yards on 10 Carrie’s to add to the Potters onslaught. The Potters will stay home on Friday as they conclude the regular season hosting Weir.
WILDCATS POUNCE ON GIRARD
GIRARD OH- Week 9 of the high school football season provided what might have been the game of the year in the Northeast 8 Conference between the No. 2 ranked Girard Indians and the climbing No. 16 ranked Struthers Wildcats. These two run first teams left it all on the...
