Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Bo Bauer through the years

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Notre Dame football suffered some tough news this week when graduate linebacker Bo Bauer suffered a knee injury and was lost for the year. Marcus Freeman broke the news to the media on Thursday as Bauer has now played his final game in a Notre Dame uniform.

Bauer played in all 13 games as a freshman back in 2018, totaling 10 tackles during Notre Dame’s 12-0 regular season that saw the team earn their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

Bauer again played in every game as a sophomore and recorded 28 tackles, two of which were for a loss, and blocked a punt at Michigan. Bauer was a regular on the Irish defense again as a junior, playing in all 12 games, recording 26 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and his first career interception and sack in a season Notre Dame made their second College Football Playoff appearance.

His senior year was another solid season that saw him record the sixth most tackles on the team (47), four of which were for a loss and 1.5 sacks. He also made his first career start in a blowout victory at Virginia and recorded his second career interception, one he returned 79-yards to turn the tide in a win over USC.

Because of the COVID rule put in place by the NCAA in 2020, Bauer took advantage of an extra year of eligibility and returned to Notre Dame as a graduate student this season, highlighted by a career-high four tackles at Ohio State in the opener.

All the best to Bo during the rest of his time at Notre Dame and his future endeavors.

Bo Bauer and new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman
Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics
