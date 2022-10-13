Read full article on original website
Stephen Jackson Goes Off On Kanye West After George Floyd Comments
Stephen Jackson was not feeling Ye’s disrespect. Kanye West has been going around making reckless comments over the past couple of weeks. His media tour has been unhinged, to say the least, and it is surprising that some shows are still giving him a platform. From anti-semitic rhetoric to his recent assertions about George Floyd, Kanye has shown that he isn’t worth listening to right now.
GloRilla Alleges Hitkidd Is Jealous Because She Gifted Cardi B A Patek Watch
The ongoing drama about who-owns-what when it comes to “F.N.F.” has taken another turn after GloRilla hopped on IG Live. She has one major hit under her belt after “F.N.F” went viral and GloRilla is already experiencing the ills of the industry. GloRilla’s Hitkidd-produced single blew up online and was instrumental in her inking a new deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. She recently took home her first award after winning Best Breakthrough Artist at BET’s Hip Hop Awards, and as those celebrations continue, GloRilla has also been squaring off with Hitkidd online.
Billie Eilish & 31-Year-Old Jesse Rutherford Spark Relationship Rumors
The “Bad Guy” singer has fans in a frenzy over a possible new romance with Jesse Rutherford. Billie Eilish is known for her preference for keeping her personal affairs private, so whenever the media catches a glimpse of what might be going on behind the scenes of the pop star’s life, fans go crazy. This last weekend was no exception.
Lil Baby Speaks With Young Thug “Often,” Hasn’t Talked To “Gunna As Much”
The “It’s Only Me” rapper calls it “scary… to know the picture [prosecutors] are painting isn’t really them.” He also shares advice he’s given Thugger. The RICO case stacked against Gunna and Young Thug has the industry concerned. Fans and loved ones of the two rappers have awaited more information about the charges against them, as well as the two dozen others who were arrested in connection with this case. It has been alleged that YSL is a criminal organization and not simply a record label—accusations that have been denied since the onset.
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot With Nia Long: “Hey Stink… You’re A Queen”
Killa Cam laid down all of his best lines in the “Friday” starlet’s IG DMs. As 51-year-old Nia Long continues to process the drama that’s overtaken her life amidst her husband, Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal, her DMs have been flooded with messages from not only concerned friends and fans, but also potential suitors who are hoping to catch her eye in her time of despair.
Z-Ro Arrested In Houston After Being Caught With A Gun: Report
At this time, the rapper’s bond and court information have not been made available to the public. It’s been a tough few weeks for Z-Ro, who, after getting into a brutal tussle with Trae Tha Truth and a group of other men, has now reportedly been arrested in Houston on gun charges.
Gisele Bündchen Appears To Hint At Cause Of Split From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen seems to have hinted at a cause for her and Tom Brady’s marital troubles on Instagram. Gisele Bündchen may have shared a hint as to what caused the downfall of her relationship with Tom Brady on Instagram, earlier this week. Bündchen commented on a post from author Jay Shetty, featuring a quote about relationships.
Lil Baby & Chinese Kitty Spark Dating Rumours After Bowling Date
A video of the 27-year-old turning down a fan who asked to perform for him has also been going viral this weekend. For a while there it seemed as though Lil Baby and his child’s mother, Jayda Cheaves, would be on-again-off-again for the rest of time, but now that he’s released a new album, it looks like the 27-year-old is moving on with a new woman too.
Ye Disses Diddy, Meek Mill, & George Floyd’s Death On “Drink Champs”
“The guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” the rapper said of Floyd’s fatal last moments with Derek Chauvin in 2020. Kanye West has been on something of a controversial streak lately, and his latest Drink Champs interview proves that it won’t likely end anytime soon.
George Floyd’s Family Considering Lawsuit Against Kanye West
Kanye West could be facing a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd after his latest comments on “Drink Champs.”. The family of George Floyd is considering a lawsuit against Kanye West after the Donda rapper claimed that Floyd died as a result of fentanyl use while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast, over the weekend. The civil rights attorney, Lee Merritt, confirmed that a lawsuit is being considered on Twitter, Sunday.
Boosie Recalls Getting Robbed In L.A.: “It’s Really Dangerous”
Boosie says that he was once robbed in L.A. while doing an interview with No Jumper. Boosie says that Los Angeles is a “really dangerous” city and that he was robbed while there to record an interview with No Jumper. The Baton Rouge recalled having his truck stolen in L.A. during an appearance on Drink Champs over the weekend.
Keke Palmer Says “Being Mortal” Would Need “Major Rewrite” To Be Released
Keke Palmer says that she was “pretty devastated” by how “Being Mortal” turned out and that it would require a “major rewrite” to be released. Keke Palmer says that she’d like to see Aziz Ansari’s feature directorial debut, Being Mortal, be finished after work on the film was cut short due to a complaint about her co-star, Bill Murray’s, inappropriate behavior on set. Palmer says that a “major rewrite” would have to take place for the movie to ever see the light of day.
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes For Kanye West’s George Floyd Comments On “Drink Champs”
N.O.R.E. apologized to the George Floyd family after inviting Kanye West on “Drink Champs.”. N.O.R.E. shared an apology to the family of George Floyd following Kanye West’s recent comments on his podcast, Drink Champs. West had placed the blame for Floyd’s death on fentanyl rather than police officer Derek Chauvin having knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.
Jalen Rose Accused Of Kicking Sister Out Of His Mother’s Home
Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home. Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara,...
Pink Sweat$ Taps A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For “Lay Up N’ Chill” Single
Pop star Pink Sweat$ has had a busy 2022 so far, as he just wrapped up a tour in Asia and dropped his 8-track project Pink Moon back in January. To keep that momentum going, the Philly native has teamed up with the Bronx’s own A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for a new track titled “Lay Up N’ Chill,” which is equal parts sultry and relaxing.
Diddy Faces Pushback As Kanye’s “Drink Champs” Interview Is Taken Down
People haven’t been happy with Ye’s sit-down with “Drink Champs” and Diddy is taken hits, as well. It has been a hot topic over the weekend and leading into Monday (October 17), but Kanye West’s interview with Revolt’s famed series has been given the ax—sort of. Drink Champs reportedly amassed over 1 million views of their surprise sit-down with West and, as expected, the conversation became a global, viral moment on social media. Yet, West’s remarks were once again scrutinized as he reiterated his thoughts on the Jewish community and being anti-BLM.
GloRilla Says People Constantly Ask If She Has A BBL, Twitter Reacts
“It’s nothing nobody can tell me that’ll make me not feel & know dat I’m thick!!!” the rapper wrote on Twitter this weekend. While countless female artists have gone the BBL route in recent years, a handful of them – such as Coi Leray, Rubi Rose, and GloRilla – have opted to show endless love to their natural bodies, despite what the critics have to say.
Azealia Banks Responds To Instagram Ban Rumours: “You Thought”
Some speculated the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” had been removed from the platform after speaking her unfiltered thoughts about Nicki Minaj. As rumours that Harlem-born lyricist Azealia Banks may have gotten the boot from Instagram after laying into Nicki Minaj over her own internet beef with 23-year-old Latto, the “Sea Queen” has made a return to the social media platform to shut down some of the gossip, seemingly revealing that she was never stripped of her access to her account.
