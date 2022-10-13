The “It’s Only Me” rapper calls it “scary… to know the picture [prosecutors] are painting isn’t really them.” He also shares advice he’s given Thugger. The RICO case stacked against Gunna and Young Thug has the industry concerned. Fans and loved ones of the two rappers have awaited more information about the charges against them, as well as the two dozen others who were arrested in connection with this case. It has been alleged that YSL is a criminal organization and not simply a record label—accusations that have been denied since the onset.

12 HOURS AGO