Daily Advocate

BPW’s “Sweaters and Cider” equals success

GREENVILLE — Greenville Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) Club hosted their annual Guest Night Extravaganza titled, “Sweaters and Cider,” in Greenville on Oct. 13. The event-filled evening began with vendor shopping. Several female business owners/operators were gathered to offer a variety of goods. From housewares to clothing, jewelry, crafts, and even essential oils and massage — there was something for everyone! A buffet-style dinner catered by Sure Shot Tap House provided pizza, soft pretzels with cheese, and boneless chicken wings for all.
Daily Advocate

Former trustee named to Wall of Honor

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced that former Edison State Community College Board of Trustees member Gary J. Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Local Schools Wall of Honor. A ceremony to hold the formal induction will be held Sunday, Oct. 23.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Daily Advocate

Long-Term Care on the docket at Greenville Public Library

GREENVILLE — Nikki Nealeigh, Master Care Partner with Electronic Caregiver, and Brenda Walters, Community Liaison at Lovett and House, Co., LPA, will team up on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the program, Creating a Long-Term Care Plan that Works for You. Beginning at 10 a.m. in the Greenville Public Library...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Genealogy events helps library

COVINGTON — Come and join J.R. Clarke Public Library and discover who your ancestors were. Local genealogist Michael Hickey will delve into your roots and provide you with a five generation pedigree chart of your ancestors. There will be a $25 donation to the J.R. Clarke Public Library per chart, a percentage of which will help fund the J.R. Clarke Alcove (Reference & Genealogy department). The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
COVINGTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today

MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Garage/Shop Sale – Greenville – Oct 20-22

Where: 5740 Jaysville St. Johns Road, Greenville, OH 45331. What: formerly known as “Frick’s Sale”. Horizontal and vertical shaft engines, small engine parts, 2 wagon loads of shop items, including box lots, Farm King garden tractor, mowers, new mower blades, tillers, tires, tubes, chain saw parts, new chains, bars and belts, used farm equipment. Lots of household items, end tables, dining room table, chicken and bear collections, books, puzzles, toys, cookware, mugs, tupperware, decor, lamps, material, lots of glassware and Antiques. Saturday is 1/2 price in the garage and deals galore outside.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Butler County firefighters respond to reported structure fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a report of a structure fire Monday morning in Butler County. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The fire was reported to have broke out at 10:39 a.m. in the 4700 block of Trenton...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Veteran collects blankets for veterans

LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
LIMA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Injury Farming Accident

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m. Darke County Deputies along with Osgood Fire and Rescue, Versailles Rescue and CareFlight responded to 13,532 Versailles-Yorkshire Road on a report of two people ran over by a tractor. Investigation revealed husband and wife, Anthony Grillot 71, and Theresa Grillot 70 of...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Rumpke issue warning after trash fire

GREENVILLE — — Rumpke is issuing a reminder to customers about items that don’t belong in trash and recycling after a load of trash caught fire at its Transfer Station located at 5474 Jaysville St. Johns Rd. Shortly after 8 a.m. on Oct. 14, employees observed a...
GREENVILLE, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

One person dies in Piqua mobile home fire

PIQUA — A fatal mobile home fire on South Main Street in Piqua claimed a person’s life early Saturday morning. The name of the person who died in the fire is not yet being released, as they are still working to identify that person and then contact family members.
PIQUA, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: Wapakoneta man proud of his 1972 Mercury Cougar

WAPAKONETA – Charles Drexler was a student at Apollo Career Center in 1981 when he purchased his first car, a 1972 Mercury Cougar. “I bought it from a friend. It had over 100,000 miles, but it was in pretty good shape,” the Wapakoneta man said. He still has...
WAPAKONETA, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

MULTIPLE CANINES SEARCH PROPERTIES IN DENISE PFLUM CASE

(Fayette County, IN)--A couple of weeks ago, a canine search team went through several properties in Fayette County as a part of the Denise Pflum case. Denise went missing way back in 1986. Meanwhile, both candidates for Fayette County Sheriff are now promising to keep the case active. Here’s Democrat Craig Pennington: "I can't guarantee that we can ever have a conclusion to that case, but, as sheriff, I promise I would try." "There have to be answers for what has happened to the Pflums' daughter," said Republican Zach Jones. At least 11 canines searched those undisclosed properties.

