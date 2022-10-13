ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Little Rock anticipating the earliest freeze on record this week

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An unusually cold air mass is headed into our state and freezing temperatures are possible. If Little Rock drops below 32 degrees on Wednesday morning, which is in the forecast, it would be the earliest freeze on record. Records in Little Rock date back to 1879.
Important changes coming to Summit Utilities Arkansas customer accounts

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Summit Utilities announced Monday that their customers can be expecting changes coming to their accounts on Nov. 1. Summit closed its acquisition of CenterPoint Energy's distribution in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texarkana, Texas area back in January. Since then CenterPoint has been providing certain services...
