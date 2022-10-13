Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado defeats Montana in commanding sweep to close road trip
UNC (10-8, 4-3 Big Sky) defeated Montana (11-8, 4-3 Big Sky) in three sets on Saturday and it wasn’t even close. Northern Colorado out-scored Montana, 75-39, across the three frames (25-14, 25-17, 25-8). The Bears controlled the game, minus a short period in the second set, behind clean hitting and huge blocks.
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
7 injured, 1 killed in Adams County house party shooting
Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting outside of a house party early Saturday morning that left one person dead and seven others injured.
Avian influenza wipes out millions of birds in Colorado
Avian influenza has roared back through Colorado farms. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency as 85% of all egg-laying hens have had to be destroyed.Despite strict biohazard regulations, the so-called bird flu has made its way into the barns and coops- often it comes from water foul. The farmers are getting hit."We are family-owned farms the farms work diligently and have the highest concern for the welfare of the animals."Bill Scebbi is the executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. There are roadblocks behind Morning Fresh Farm in Weld County. Scebbi says these roadblocks are likely to keep...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
‘It’s really rough’; teenage girl among those hospitalized after Adams County shooting
David Bodnar said his 16-year-old daughter was leaving that house party when shots rang out.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: What Twitter users said during the Bears, Bobcats game
The University of Northern Colorado hosted Montana State on Saturday in a conference home game. Here is what fans and media said on Twitter about the game.
Fort Morgan Times
Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state
Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
1310kfka.com
Known gang member arrested in Greeley
A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Neighbors react to Adams County house party shooting that left 1 dead, 7 others injured
The search continued Sunday for suspects linked to an early Saturday shooting that left one dead and several injured at a house party near Dakin Street and Greenwood Boulevard, Denver. Adams County Sheriff's Office investigators asked Sunday for the public's help in locating a blue Chevrolet Tahoe seen leaving the...
1310kfka.com
Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail
A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
coloradonewsline.com
Kirkmeyer repeats false Colorado oil and gas claims in 8th District debate against Caraveo
The candidates vying to become the first representative of Colorado’s new, highly competitive 8th Congressional District raced through a variety of hot-button issues in their first and only scheduled debate on Thursday. State Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican and a longtime fixture in Weld County politics, used the debate,...
denvergazette.com
Arapahoe clerk’s ‘toxic,’ ‘hostile’ work environment | Jimmy Sengenberger
When Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder Joan Lopez took office in 2019, Michele Peterson had already worked in the elections division for 10 years. “I had always planned on retiring from the county, not leaving at 60 years of age,” she reflected. “I didn’t want to leave. I loved my job. I loved making a difference and helping voters.”
Fort Morgan Times
Game grades: UNC’s performance stronger against MSU than score suggests
Offense: B- UNC’s offense got rolling quickly, scoring in the first and second quarters, but it couldn’t keep up after the break. The first touchdown was a 58-yard rush, a season high, from graduate wide receiver Elijah Dotson. He successfully avoided two tackles and multiple defenders en route to the end zone.
Fort Morgan Times
UNC shows strength in first half but ‘ran out of gas’ in 37-14 loss to Montana State
UNC (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) fell to No. 4 Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 37-14, despite leading the league’s top team before the break. “I was so proud of our team in that first half,” said UNC coach Ed McCaffrey. “We stood toe-to-toe again with the top five team in the country, a team that got to the national championship a year ago. We were fighting them trading punches, had some big catches that we didn’t have last week, had a big explosive run.”
CBP officers arrest man crossing from Mexico who was wanted for murder in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in Brighton, Colorado. On Friday, Oct.14, CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male, a U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via […]
1310kfka.com
Greeley-Evans SD under investigation for allegd campaign violations
The Greeley-Evans School District is under investigation for potential campaign and political finance violations. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said its elections division is investigating to determine whether the district made prohibited expenditures in its efforts to get voters to approve a mill levy override. The Greeley Tribune reports the two complaints were filed recently by district resident Stacey Casteel, who claims the district improperly used school email systems, logos, printers and computers to persuade the public to vote yes. A district spokeswoman said it’s not been found they did anything wrong, and they’ll await the decision from the elections division. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Police sergeant at train crash was previously labeled "liability risk"
A Platteville police sergeant who parked his patrol car on train tracks last month was labeled a "significant" liability risk by a previous police department, and his former department called his work "poor," according to a CBS News Colorado investigation. Despite those "red flags," the Platteville Police Department hired Sgt. Pablo Vazquez in 2020. Vazquez was placed on leave following the September 16 incident in Weld County. He stopped a female suspect in an armed road rage incident. Vazquez parked his patrol vehicle on train tracks, later saying he thought he had cleared the tracks.A Fort Lupton police officer — who...
Comments / 0