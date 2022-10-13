ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Morgan, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado defeats Montana in commanding sweep to close road trip

UNC (10-8, 4-3 Big Sky) defeated Montana (11-8, 4-3 Big Sky) in three sets on Saturday and it wasn’t even close. Northern Colorado out-scored Montana, 75-39, across the three frames (25-14, 25-17, 25-8). The Bears controlled the game, minus a short period in the second set, behind clean hitting and huge blocks.
GREELEY, CO
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avian influenza wipes out millions of birds in Colorado

Avian influenza has roared back through Colorado farms. Gov. Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency as 85% of all egg-laying hens have had to be destroyed.Despite strict biohazard regulations, the so-called bird flu has made its way into the barns and coops- often it comes from water foul. The farmers are getting hit."We are family-owned farms the farms work diligently and have the highest concern for the welfare of the animals."Bill Scebbi is the executive director of the Colorado Egg Producers. There are roadblocks behind Morning Fresh Farm in Weld County. Scebbi says these roadblocks are likely to keep...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Beetdiggers’ softball captures regional title; eyes now on state

Over the weekend in Brush, the Beetdiggers’ softball team won the 3A Region 5 championship in convincing fashion by scoring a combined 25 runs and allowing five in their games against Cedaredge and Lyons. “It feels great,” Tom Odle, BHS head softball coach, said Monday morning. “This set of...
BRUSH, CO
1310kfka.com

Known gang member arrested in Greeley

A known gang member, on parole in a 2010 murder conviction is back behind bars. Greeley police arrested 32-year-old Jesse Rodriguez of Evans following a traffic stop on the 100 block of 25th Avenue on October 8, according to the Greeley Tribune. Police said he was driving a Jeep, reported stolen back in September, and in possession of nearly 1,400 suspected fentanyl pills. Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2010 and was sentenced to 15 years for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He now faces charges of aggravated vehicle theft and unlawful distribution, manufacturing, and sale of drugs. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Deputies discover drugs on woman during intake at Weld Co. Jail

A woman, who was wanted in Jefferson County, has been arrested on a host of drug charges in Firestone. The Greeley Tribune reports police said they found meth and fentanyl hiding in Kathleen Woods’ underwear after she was arrested for trespassing a vehicle on the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive on October 8. Woods had claimed she was lost and thought the vehicle was hers. Police said she admitted to possessing meth, but lied about having more drugs, when officers found fentanyl on her persons during intake at the Weld County Jail. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
FIRESTONE, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Game grades: UNC’s performance stronger against MSU than score suggests

Offense: B- UNC’s offense got rolling quickly, scoring in the first and second quarters, but it couldn’t keep up after the break. The first touchdown was a 58-yard rush, a season high, from graduate wide receiver Elijah Dotson. He successfully avoided two tackles and multiple defenders en route to the end zone.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

UNC shows strength in first half but ‘ran out of gas’ in 37-14 loss to Montana State

UNC (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) fell to No. 4 Montana State (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky), 37-14, despite leading the league’s top team before the break. “I was so proud of our team in that first half,” said UNC coach Ed McCaffrey. “We stood toe-to-toe again with the top five team in the country, a team that got to the national championship a year ago. We were fighting them trading punches, had some big catches that we didn’t have last week, had a big explosive run.”
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley-Evans SD under investigation for allegd campaign violations

The Greeley-Evans School District is under investigation for potential campaign and political finance violations. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said its elections division is investigating to determine whether the district made prohibited expenditures in its efforts to get voters to approve a mill levy override. The Greeley Tribune reports the two complaints were filed recently by district resident Stacey Casteel, who claims the district improperly used school email systems, logos, printers and computers to persuade the public to vote yes. A district spokeswoman said it’s not been found they did anything wrong, and they’ll await the decision from the elections division. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Police sergeant at train crash was previously labeled "liability risk"

A Platteville police sergeant who parked his patrol car on train tracks last month was labeled a "significant" liability risk by a previous police department, and his former department called his work "poor," according to a CBS News Colorado investigation. Despite those "red flags," the Platteville Police Department hired Sgt. Pablo Vazquez in 2020. Vazquez was placed on leave following the September 16 incident in Weld County. He stopped a female suspect in an armed road rage incident. Vazquez parked his patrol vehicle on train tracks, later saying he thought he had cleared the tracks.A Fort Lupton police officer — who...
PLATTEVILLE, CO

