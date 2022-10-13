ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

abc27.com

100-year-old Yorktowne Hotel taking reservations soon

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, plans to open its doors on November 17, according to its website. Since its closing in 2016, the hotel has been under going renovations to bring the almost 100 year old hotel back to life, and open it back up to the public.
YORK, PA
High School Football PRO

York, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Red Lion Area High School football team will have a game with Central York High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
RED LION, PA
abc27.com

McCormick Riverfront Library Grand Reopening

The Dauphin County Library System has completed the renovation and restoration of the McCormick Riverfront Library. Learn more about the project, how it will increase the size and programing the library can offer and how to attend the grand reopening.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming

The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
harrisburgpa.gov

City announces Halloween plans for Trick-Or-Treat, “Bash at the Brownstone” nights

HARRISBURG – Families in Harrisburg can expect a Halloween celebration unlike anything they’ve experienced before. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash at the Brownstone Halloween party, planned for Wednesday, October 26, at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
abc27.com

UPMC Hanover to host free ‘Baby Shower,’ presenting care options

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC will be hosting a free “Baby Shower” this Saturday that will include information on care options for anyone expecting or planning a pregnancy. The event will take place this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at UPMC Hanover, 300 Highland Ave. in Hanover.
HANOVER, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery

“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
DUNCANNON, PA
abc27.com

Pa. inducts 5 people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today. Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: McCormick Library

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 17’s hometown heroes helped reopen a Midstate library. The McCormick Library in Harrisburg was under construction in 2022, and it is about to reopen with an expanded property into the historic Haldeman Haly house. Twenty volunteers with the Rotary Club are now...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Yorkblog

AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots

Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
COLUMBIA, PA

