Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Dolce Vita Courthouse Bakery: A Lovely Pastry Shop in the Heart of Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lost Treasure Mini Golf + Family-Friendly Things to do in Ronks, PAMelissa FrostRonks, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PAMarilyn JohnsonLititz, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
abc27.com
100-year-old Yorktowne Hotel taking reservations soon
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, plans to open its doors on November 17, according to its website. Since its closing in 2016, the hotel has been under going renovations to bring the almost 100 year old hotel back to life, and open it back up to the public.
York, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Red Lion Area High School football team will have a game with Central York High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
abc27.com
McCormick Riverfront Library Grand Reopening
The Dauphin County Library System has completed the renovation and restoration of the McCormick Riverfront Library. Learn more about the project, how it will increase the size and programing the library can offer and how to attend the grand reopening.
abc27.com
Renovations on Kain Memorial are complete following vandalization
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Kain Memorial at Lake Redman in York County was vandalized last month; however, it is now in much better shape. Renovations were in the works for the 20-year-old memorial and now they are finally complete. “What we’re really hoping is that bringing awareness...
abc27.com
Harrisburg firefighters share experiences helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight Harrisburg firefighters are back in the city after spending two weeks helping with search-and-rescue efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian. These firefighters are part of PA Task Force One, one of several federal teams called on by FEMA to help in emergency situations. For...
abc27.com
Choctoberfest held in Downtown Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of people joined to celebrate Choctoberfest yesterday. It was the seventh annual Choctoberfest and it took place in Chocolate Town Square. There were many food options, vendors, specialty crafts, beer, chocolate, and live music. “We have I think 40 different vendors of food, plus...
Middletown turns out for a soccer-centric homecoming
The band marched through town alongside fire trucks and floats. The queen was crowned, and the game itself kept the crowd on the edge of their seats until the buzzer. It just wasn’t football – although if this was somewhere in Europe, instead of Middletown, you’d have gotten away with that, too.
harrisburgpa.gov
City announces Halloween plans for Trick-Or-Treat, “Bash at the Brownstone” nights
HARRISBURG – Families in Harrisburg can expect a Halloween celebration unlike anything they’ve experienced before. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the first Bash at the Brownstone Halloween party, planned for Wednesday, October 26, at the Reservoir Park Brownstone building. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fourth-ranked State College shows versatility and grit, leans on Harrisburg for big Commonwealth Division win
Class 6A No. 4 State College continued its perfect season Saturday, using 14 second-quarter points and its staunch defense to derail sixth-ranked Harrisburg 20-6 at Severance Field. Freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey and wideout Michael Gaul each found the end zone in the second, with Gaul’s 32-yard touchdown reception delivered by...
abc27.com
UPMC Hanover to host free ‘Baby Shower,’ presenting care options
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC will be hosting a free “Baby Shower” this Saturday that will include information on care options for anyone expecting or planning a pregnancy. The event will take place this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at UPMC Hanover, 300 Highland Ave. in Hanover.
Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
An expansion is brewing at central Pa. distillery
“Adventurously Brewed” is the motto of Lindgren Craft Brewery, and a more fitting motto could not be found. The brewery specializes in bringing together local ingredients to make brews one might not expect but will enjoy. Now on the Lindgren family farm, the brewery purchased the former PNC bank at 9 North Market St. in the square of Duncannon and plans to expand.
abc27.com
Pa. inducts 5 people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inducted five more people into the Voter’s Hall of Fame. Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman recognized a total of five inductees from York County today. Each of these inductees had one achievement in common. They all casted a ballot in every November election...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: McCormick Library
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 17’s hometown heroes helped reopen a Midstate library. The McCormick Library in Harrisburg was under construction in 2022, and it is about to reopen with an expanded property into the historic Haldeman Haly house. Twenty volunteers with the Rotary Club are now...
abc27.com
Southgate Shopping Center officially purchased
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Area Municipal Authority (CAMA) officially completed its purchase of the Southgate Shopping Center, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. This comes as CAMA purchased the remaining balance of the shopping center, totaling $4.5 million. This purchase plan was broken into two separate phases.
Yorkblog
AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots
Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
2 shopping centers sold, and 20 other commercial real estate deals in central Pa.
AutoZone, a law firm, a logistics company, a marketing company and a wealth advisory firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Two shopping centers were also sold. Our latest list (the last one was back in September) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland,...
WGAL
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons stops at Walmart in Pennsylvania before concert
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — He must have been looking for some cheap sunglasses. ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons made an appearance on Oct. 7 at a Walmart in central Pennsylvania, The Patriot-News reported. The 72-year-old singer and blues guitarist stopped by the store in Shippensburg before the band’s concert that...
Comments / 0