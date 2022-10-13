ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The...
Post Register

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — Russia and Ukraine also completed a prisoner swap Monday, according to Denis Pushilin, head of Ukraine’s breakaway region of Donetsk that was annexed illegally by Russia. Denis Pushilin said Monday that each side was supposed to release 110 prisoners but his side handed over only 108...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack

Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.“In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine’s need for air and missile defence, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists,” the wartime president.He also directly addressed Vladimir Putin in a rare move and said that the Russian...
Post Register

Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 4

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least four people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.
The Associated Press

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.

