Ukraine looks anxiously towards its northern border, and a fresh influx of Russian troops into Belarus
The announcement last week by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko that his country and Russia would form a joint regional force and carry out exercises set off alarm bells in Kyiv.
Russia-Ukraine war live: strikes reported in several Ukrainian cities; Russian plane crash death toll rises to 13
Attacks in Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv on Tuesday morning; military jet hit residential building in Yeysk on Monday
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze, tearing a hole in one of them and sending people scurrying for cover or trying to shoot them down in what the president said was Russia’s attempt to terrorize civilians. The...
The EU is considering paying for Elon Musk's Starlink internet service in Ukraine days after SpaceX threatened to stop footing the bill
SpaceX had asked the Pentagon to fund the satellite internet service in Ukraine due to costs. SpaceX has since withdrawn its request.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — Russia and Ukraine also completed a prisoner swap Monday, according to Denis Pushilin, head of Ukraine’s breakaway region of Donetsk that was annexed illegally by Russia. Denis Pushilin said Monday that each side was supposed to release 110 prisoners but his side handed over only 108...
Ukraine news – live: Zelensky says 37 Iranian drones shot down during Kyiv attack
Volodymyr Zelensky says his forces intercepted and shot down nearly 40 Iranian suicide drones and several cruise missiles in just 12 hours during Monday’s early morning attack on central Kyiv.“In just 12 hours from 9pm Sunday, 37 Iranian ‘Shaheds’ and several cruise missiles were destroyed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address.“The world can and must stop this terror. When we talk about Ukraine’s need for air and missile defence, we are talking about real lives that are being taken by terrorists,” the wartime president.He also directly addressed Vladimir Putin in a rare move and said that the Russian...
Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 4
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least four people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the foreign minister said Tuesday, prompting consternation from Israel. The center-left Labor Party government Cabinet agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital and reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said. Australia remained committed to a two-party solution to the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and “we will not support an approach that undermines this prospect,” Wong said. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position.
