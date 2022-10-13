Tale of the Tape: Leading Receivers - Michael Mayer vs. Michael Wilson

Notre Dame has to be happy about what it’s gotten from Michael Mayer. The tight end has been recognized by most Irish fans as the best tight end in program history, and he figures to put more of a stamp on that as the season continues. Stanford should provide a fine opportunity for him to do that. We have seen recently what he’s capable of when facing an inferior opponent.

The Cardinal have an actual receiver in Michael Wilson as their entrant in this matchup. Although he has only the slightest of leads in most yardage categories and is trailing in touchdowns and receptions, he’s more efficient with his opportunities. Even if you take out his season-best 78-yard reception, he still has a sizable lead in a yards a catch. That being the case, the Irish’s pass defense better have eyes on him at all times because this is a legitimate threat we’re talking about here.

