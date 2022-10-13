ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Business Times

Social Security Payments: Biggest Monthly Payment Hike Coming This Week; Who Is Eligible For The $1,800 Check?

In the next two days, a select group of Social Security claimants will start receiving their monthly checks, which are expected to be worth an average of $1,546 each. The Social Security Administration reports that on October 12, recipients of Social Security who were born between January 1 and October 10 will get their regular check. People whose birthdays fall after October 10 will get their checks later in the month.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Taste Of Home

There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why

The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
CBS New York

Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...

