FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
FOX Sports
Panthers WR Robbie Anderson ejected from sideline by his own team
Conflict is brewing in Carolina. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
FOX Sports
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Michigan, Tennessee on the rise
ANN ARBOR, Michigan — With the Ohio State Buckeyes on a bye week, there was no question where the biggest and most important game north of the Mason-Dixon Line was played on Saturday. At kickoff, Michigan Stadium was bathed in maize and swaddled by blustery wind and cold that...
FOX Sports
Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses
Dak Prescott gave himself an “A” but said he's looking for an “A-plus” after a throwing session prior to being inactive a fifth consecutive week in Dallas' NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The star Cowboys quarterback said after a 26-17 loss to the Eagles he planned...
FOX Sports
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to return to practice Wednesday
Dak Prescott's return to the practice field is imminent. The Cowboys quarterback is expected to be cleared by medical staff Monday or Tuesday, putting him on track to practice Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. "I think we've checked the boxes," McCarthy said. "He has a [throwing] plan for tomorrow....
FOX Sports
Warriors finalizing extensions for Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins
Jordan Poole's name has been dominating NBA headlines as of late after being on the receiving end of a punch from teammate Draymond Green. On Saturday, Poole's name rose to the top of the NBA news cycle again, this time, for a different reason. According to an ESPN report, Poole...
FOX Sports
Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3
Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Guardians-Yankees Game 5
The winner advances, the loser starts their vacation when the Cleveland Guardians play at the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League division series on Monday. The winner will join the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, with the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres competing in the National League Championship Series.
FOX Sports
Tom Brady seen shouting at O-line during Buccaneers' loss to Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a 20-18 upset over their old rival Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, thanks in large part to their containment of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady was sacked twice and finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards, one touchdown and an 87.8 passer rating....
FOX Sports
Packers stifled by Jets in loss; who’s to blame for offensive struggles?
Years of observing Aaron Rodgers would indicate they’ll figure out whatever offensive struggles they’re having right now soon enough. But the reality is that the last time they had such a tumultuous start to the season was 2018, which, not coincidentally, was head coach Mike McCarthy’s last campaign. The Packers finished with a 6-9-1 record that year.
Turnover, 4th Hopkins FG gives Chargers OT win
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with 2:38 remaining in overtime, and the Los Angeles C
FOX Sports
Tennessee stuns Alabama, bettors win big thanks to upset
Festivities kicked off in Knoxville, BetMGM trader Seamus Magee made his sportsbook’s position pretty clear. "Alabama outright is the biggest need," Magee said, noting sharp bets on Alabama – with the expectation that QB Bryce Young would play, which he did – couldn’t hold a candle to the public pile-on for Tennessee. "The public is still smashing Tennessee."
FOX Sports
Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Whether it turns around Cincinnati’s season remains to be seen – there are 11 games to go – but the Bengals took a step in the right direction with their come-from-behind 30-26 win at New Orleans on Sunday. The Bengals completed the rally...
FOX Sports
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
FOX Sports
Are Packers suffering from lack of leadership?
The New York Jets pulled off a 27-10 upset win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, marking the first time the Packers have lost back-to-back games under head coach Matt LaFleur. Aaron Rodgers completed 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. After the game, the...
FOX Sports
Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. “I met with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby and we have mutually agreed to part ways," team owner Cal McNair said. "For the remainder of the season, effective immediately, his responsibilities will be absorbed by our football operations staff. We acknowledge Jack’s positive contributions and wish him and his family the best in the future.”
FOX Sports
Steelers, Seahawks headline upsets in Cowherd's Week 6 'Blazin' 5'
As Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday, Colin Cowherd revealed his "Blazin' 5" picks for a select slate of games. Here's who "The Herd" host selected against the spread in his weekly segment, accompanied by odds and win totals as presented by FOX Bet. Baltimore Ravens at New...
FOX Sports
Bowles: 'Tom Brady not receiving preferential treatment'
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a surprising upset over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, thanks to a stout defensive showing and a monster performance from QB Mitchell Trubisky. Brady was sacked twice for a total of 14 yards and finished 25-of-40 passing for 243 yards, one...
FOX Sports
Carson Wentz likely out 4-6 weeks; Eagles sputtering after halftime
Like it or not, the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz for a reason. They liked what they saw when they studied him. They believed they needed an upgrade from their quarterback play last year. So it's hardly ideal that Wentz will probably miss the next 4-6 weeks or so...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 7: Underdogs bark in early best bets
With one game left tonight in NFL Week 6, it’s time to look ahead to some Week 7 wagers I like before the lines move. I’m backing a hot team and fading another that was once the favorite to win their conference. But in both instances, I'm looking...
