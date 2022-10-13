ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers. Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When...
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Mass. Troopers Find Guns, Drugs and Hundreds of Rounds of Ammo in SUV: MSP

Massachusetts troopers found seven handguns, an AR-style rifle, high-capacity magazines and a wide array of drugs in a 24-year-old Brookline man's car over the weekend, according to state police. Troopers responded to the weigh station on Interstate 95 in Rowley just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, after getting reports of...
ROWLEY, MA
Seacoast Current

Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man

The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
97X

New Hampshire DOT Sign Hacked, Shows Vulgar Message About Biden

Early risers driving down Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message board showed a four-letter word followed by Biden's name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned away...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say

Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
BOSTON, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘Surrounded’: Police rescue dog walker from at least 9 aggressive coyotes

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dog walker had to call the police in northeastern Massachusetts Saturday night after a group of coyotes refused to back down after surrounding them. A Swampscott resident was walking his dog in a suburban neighborhood when a large group of coyotes appeared. Unable to scare them away, he called the Swampscott Police Department to get help, according to WFXT-TV.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WMUR.com

Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash

BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Firefighters respond to building fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Crews are working on a building fire on South Main Street near Nashua Country Club. Nashua Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.
NASHUA, NH

