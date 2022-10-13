Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
Suspect in NH double-murder was investigated in Wash. stabbing death
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man arrested in Vermont who is suspected in a New Hampshire double-murder was previously investigated in connection with a stabbing death in the state of Washington. Police arrested Logan Clegg at the South Burlington Library last week. He’s a suspect in the murders last...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
NECN
NH Man Arrested for Threats After Armed Standoff
A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly threatened several people with a gun and then was involved in a short standoff with responding police officers. Nashua police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a disturbance in the area of Pine Street. When...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts officer John Donnelly, officer accused in Charlottesville race riot, resigns
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has resigned from the police force, the mayor and police chief said. In a joint news release, Woburn police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. and Mayor...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Troopers Find Guns, Drugs and Hundreds of Rounds of Ammo in SUV: MSP
Massachusetts troopers found seven handguns, an AR-style rifle, high-capacity magazines and a wide array of drugs in a 24-year-old Brookline man's car over the weekend, according to state police. Troopers responded to the weigh station on Interstate 95 in Rowley just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, after getting reports of...
Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
whdh.com
Woburn Police officer under investigation for alleged role in 2017 Charlottesville rally resigns
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Woburn at the center of an investigation for his alleged role in a white nationalist rally in Virginia has resigned, according to city officials. Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert Rufo released a joint statement announcing the resignation of John...
Niece stabilized Mass. hiker on Mt. Garfield as they awaited rescue
A Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured while hiking up Mount Garfield in New Hampshire last week. The hiker tripped and fell into a tree near the mountain’s peak, according to New Hampshire Fish & Game Department officials. Raymond Pike, 77, of Salisbury, was identified as the hiker that was...
Matthew Tidman, guard attacked by Shirley prison inmate, is off life support
The corrections officer who survived an alleged brutal attack by an MCI-Shirley prison inmate took an “unbelievable step” forward in his recovery, according to a union statement last week. Matthew Tidman, 36, was reportedly attacked by an inmate of the MCI-Shirley medium-security prison with a metal weight to...
whdh.com
Trial set to begin for Lawrence officer accused of raping teen boy
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial is set to begin Monday for a Lawrence Police officer accused of raping a teen boy. Prosecutors allege that Carlos Vieira met a 13-year-old boy on a dating app in 2018, then had a sexual encounter with him at an area park. The teen...
WMUR.com
Utah city's assistant police chief gives new details about person of interest in killings of Concord couple
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Utah police have revealed additional information about a man who investigators have called a person of interest inthe killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year. Police in Logan, Utah, said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested in 2020 on accusations he...
Leominster police officer stabbed during wellness check, suspect facing attempted murder charges
A Leominster police officer is recovering from serious stab wounds and a Leominster woman is facing attempted murder charges after a wellness check turned violent Monday morning, according to the police department. At approximately 10:49 a.m. officer Mathew Chagnon and at least one other officer responded to a home on...
New Hampshire DOT Sign Hacked, Shows Vulgar Message About Biden
Early risers driving down Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message board showed a four-letter word followed by Biden's name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned away...
WMUR.com
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
Man arrested after throwing someone through a North End window, police say
Boston police arrested a 23-year-old from Burlington on Saturday after he allegedly threw someone through a glass window near Bova’s Bakery in Boston’s North End. Carl Larson is charged with aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property. Boston police say they approached an intersection near the bakery over the weekend where they heard multiple people yelling.
‘Surrounded’: Police rescue dog walker from at least 9 aggressive coyotes
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A dog walker had to call the police in northeastern Massachusetts Saturday night after a group of coyotes refused to back down after surrounding them. A Swampscott resident was walking his dog in a suburban neighborhood when a large group of coyotes appeared. Unable to scare them away, he called the Swampscott Police Department to get help, according to WFXT-TV.
Burlington Police looking for owners of dog found near elementary school
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Burlington Police are looking for the owners of a small dog that was found wandering unattended in the area of Fox Hill Elementary school. “If you have any information that’ll help this pup get back to their family, call the Burlington Police Department at 781-272-1212,” police said in a tweet.
AG: Man arrested in Vermont is ‘person of interest’ in unsolved murder of New Hampshire couple
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A wanted fugitive who was arrested in Vermont is a “person of interest” in the unsolved murder of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, authorities said. Logan Clegg, a homeless man also wanted in Utah, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Chittenden...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in Thursday fatal Bow crash
BOW, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said they identified the man killed Thursday after his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Bow. John Byrne, 38, of Bradford, crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-93 around 6:30 a.m. Police said he was hospitalized but could not be resuscitated.
WMUR.com
Firefighters respond to building fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Crews are working on a building fire on South Main Street near Nashua Country Club. Nashua Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing story. More information will be reported as it becomes available.
Comments / 1