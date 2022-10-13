Read full article on original website
RURAL ROUTE 4: How a combine works, Part 2
Last time, I explained the difference between the two types of combine heads that we see here in Iowa (the corn head and the grain/soybean head). Today I will give you a very simplified explanation of how the rest of the combine works. Do you know why it’s called a combine? Quite simply, the machine combined the grain harvesting and the grain threshing, which used to be separate processes.
Reynolds, DeJear, argue taxes, abortion in gubernatorial debate
Iowa’s candidates for governor clashed over the best use of Iowa’s state tax revenue, education and abortion in the only scheduled debate between Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. Monday on Iowa PBS, Reynolds touted the record of her six-year term, pointing to tax cuts and...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. October 16, 2022. Editorial: Sasse owes Nebraskans an explanation for likely departure from Senate. Ben Sasse appears likely to leave the U.S. Senate early to become the next president of the University of Florida. Less than two years into his second six-year term — which he asked Nebraskans...
Who is Christina Bohannan? Meet the Democrat running for the 1st Congressional District seat
Christina Bohannan begins many campaign stops with the same story. Growing up in a town of about 700 in a trailer in Florida, the going got tough when her dad, a construction worker, got sick with emphysema and lost his health insurance, her story goes. "That's when I realized that...
LETTER: Why is Feenstra unwilling to debate Melton in Iowa 4th race?
"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Association forum in Sheldon on Sept. 7 with no journalists present,. except a moderator. That forum was not aired. Feenstra declined to meet with Ryan Melton...
LETTER: Gun measure attempts to deceive Iowans
Public Measure Number One is written to deceive Iowans. It mimics the Second Amendment and adds “strict scrutiny” that makes it clear this amendment has a hidden agenda. Strict Scrutiny is NOT in the U.S. Constitution. Strict Scrutiny is what makes THIS amendment very different and extreme. Strict scrutiny requires a judge determine a challenged law furthers a “compelling government interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve that interest.
MINI: Journal begins previews of contested political races in Siouxland
THE MINI: The Journal this week will begin previewing contested races for local, state and federal offices in Northwest Iowa, Northeast Nebraska and Southeast South Dakota. Turn to the paper or visit siouxcityjournal.com to read well over a dozen stories leading up to the Nov. 8 election. -- Journal editorial board.
OTHER VOICES: An open letter to Iowa educators
There’s a lot of things we clearly know are not in our best interest. We don’t follow the GPS when it leads into a river. We don’t tell our spouse he/she looks fat in those jeans, and we don’t wear a U of I shirt into an Iowa State bar or vice versa.
LETTER: Disqualify political candidates who speak untruths
Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and federal government. One needs to understand no candidate will reflect exactly their political view on every issue. Having said that, there will.be candidates who more closely reflect their views than others. They should vote for that candidate no matter the candidates political affiliation.
