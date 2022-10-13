Read full article on original website
Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report
Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer
Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide
Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game
I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 1 Finale Reveals Who Sauron Is, Will Become Like Walter White In Season 2
Amazon's The Rings of Power has concluded its first season, and the show went out with a bang. There was a big reveal during the episode and it could have big implications for Season 2. This story contains spoilers for The Rings of Power, so only read on if you've seen the episode or don't care about being spoiled.
She-Hulk Director On Who Came Up With The Show's Daredevil Costume
When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) finally appeared in She-Hulk this season, he had a surprising new look not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on-screen we've primarily seen Daredevil in his iconic red leathers and, in some cases, a homemade black suit, he appeared on She-Hulk in a red and gold version of his costume, which nods back to the character's comic book origins from his first appearance in 1964.
She-Hulk's Season Finale Has A Pretty Cool Cameo That You Missed
Now that She-Hulk's first and potentially only season has come to a close on Disney+, we've seen just how massively the series wanted to break the fourth wall. While there were moments of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall in each episode, it all paled in comparison to the season finale.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Mario Movie's Keegan-Michael Key Says Toad Will Sing, Describes His Voice
New details have come to light about the Mario movie, as actor Keegan-Michael Key--who voices Toad--has announced that his character will sing in the animated film. He confirmed this after Jack Black, who plays Bowser, announced that his character will sing, too, which has prompted some to wonder just how much of a musical the film will be. That remains to be seen.
The Simpsons Waterworld Joke Arcade Game Is Now A Real Game You Can Play
Over the many decades that The Simpsons has been around, the animated TV series has had a good grasp on video games, poking fun at the scene with numerous fake titles. One such example was seen in the season six episode "The Springfield Files" with a laugh at the expense of Kevin Costner's critical flop Waterworld. If you've ever wished that the game was real and playable without having to dump $10 worth of quarters into an arcade machine, the good news is that one industrious developer has turned the gag into a free PC game.
LOTR: Rings Of Power's Sauron Actor Didn't Know He Was Sauron Until Episode 3, Reveals Season 2 Details
The season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally reveals that Sauron has been hiding in plain sight the whole time. The actor who plays Sauron on the Amazon Studios show has now shared more details about the character and what to expect in the upcoming second season.
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
Rocket League's Halloween Event Haunted Hallows Returns With Scary Cars And Spooky Modes
Beginning October 19, Rocket League players can drive horror movie themed cars and play in limited-time spooky modes as part of the Haunted Hallows event. Players can complete event challenges to unlock items based on iconic horror villains, including Billy the Puppet from Saw, Chucky from Child's Play, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Sam from Trick'r Treat. Each villain has their own car decal and wheel. Challenges will also unlock other Halloween items and Golden Pumpkins, which can in turn unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Item Series.
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 2 Is "More Intense" And "Scarier" With Arrival Of Sauron, EP Says
Amazon Studios has teased what to expect from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and it sounds like things are getting darker and more intense now that Sauron has been unveiled. Executive producer Lindsey Weber spoke to Deadline about what's to come in the sophomore...
You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes. In the first...
10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
