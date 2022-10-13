ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report

Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison

The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer

Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide

Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game

I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Modern Warfare 2 - Why I'm Cautiously Optimistic

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is coming real soon and I’ve been waiting for this game ever since the post credits cutscene of 2019’s Modern Warfare. So here’s what I’m looking forward to, and what I’m not looking forward to in both the campaign & multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

She-Hulk Director On Who Came Up With The Show's Daredevil Costume

When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) finally appeared in She-Hulk this season, he had a surprising new look not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on-screen we've primarily seen Daredevil in his iconic red leathers and, in some cases, a homemade black suit, he appeared on She-Hulk in a red and gold version of his costume, which nods back to the character's comic book origins from his first appearance in 1964.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

She-Hulk's Season Finale Has A Pretty Cool Cameo That You Missed

Now that She-Hulk's first and potentially only season has come to a close on Disney+, we've seen just how massively the series wanted to break the fourth wall. While there were moments of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall in each episode, it all paled in comparison to the season finale.
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Mario Movie's Keegan-Michael Key Says Toad Will Sing, Describes His Voice

New details have come to light about the Mario movie, as actor Keegan-Michael Key--who voices Toad--has announced that his character will sing in the animated film. He confirmed this after Jack Black, who plays Bowser, announced that his character will sing, too, which has prompted some to wonder just how much of a musical the film will be. That remains to be seen.
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Simpsons Waterworld Joke Arcade Game Is Now A Real Game You Can Play

Over the many decades that The Simpsons has been around, the animated TV series has had a good grasp on video games, poking fun at the scene with numerous fake titles. One such example was seen in the season six episode "The Springfield Files" with a laugh at the expense of Kevin Costner's critical flop Waterworld. If you've ever wished that the game was real and playable without having to dump $10 worth of quarters into an arcade machine, the good news is that one industrious developer has turned the gag into a free PC game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Rocket League's Halloween Event Haunted Hallows Returns With Scary Cars And Spooky Modes

Beginning October 19, Rocket League players can drive horror movie themed cars and play in limited-time spooky modes as part of the Haunted Hallows event. Players can complete event challenges to unlock items based on iconic horror villains, including Billy the Puppet from Saw, Chucky from Child's Play, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Sam from Trick'r Treat. Each villain has their own car decal and wheel. Challenges will also unlock other Halloween items and Golden Pumpkins, which can in turn unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Auriga Item Series.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay

Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
VIDEO GAMES

