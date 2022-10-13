ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer convicted in prior gun-related case, was known to ‘pull guns on’ others

By David Charns
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of shooting and killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer Thursday faced a gun-related charge two years ago and was known to pull out his gun during confrontations, court documents and police records said.

Police took 24-year-old Tyson Hampton into custody early Thursday morning in the shooting death of 49-year-old LVMPD Officer Truong Thai.

Thai, a 23-year Metro police veteran, was responding to a domestic disturbance involving Hampton around 1 a.m. near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road near University Center Drive, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vJk8_0iXs36Vv00
Police took 24-year-old Tyson Hampton into custody early Thursday morning in the shooting death of 49-year-old LVMPD Officer Truong Thai. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Hampton previously pleaded nolo contendere – meaning he accepted the allegations but denied guilt – to a misdemeanor charge of drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner in 2021, records showed.

The incident connected to the charges happened in July 2020 and involved a family fight, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said.

During the fight, Hampton pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman, saying, “I wish you would do something,” a report said.

As part of their investigation, officers spoke to a family member who told them Hampton had previously fired a bullet into a ceiling during another argument.

“Tyson has been known to pull guns on the family during arguments,” police wrote in the document.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36y8RH_0iXs36Vv00
Metro police Officer Truong Thai was killed in a shooting with a suspect on Oct. 13, 2022. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Court records name two victims in the incident, though their involvement remained unclear Thursday afternoon. They declined to comment on Hampton’s latest arrest when contacted Thursday.

In November 2019, police responded to a call for service involving Hampton, who they said was making threats. Police said a family member had also reported Hampton firing a bullet into the ceiling.

In December 2019, police responded to a call for a gunshot and a family argument, they wrote in the document. Police were unable to find evidence a gun was actually fired, they said. However, a gun “was seen on the couch in the living room,” they wrote.

While speaking with police following his July 2020 arrest, Hampton said “he never pulled out a gun on anyone and didn’t know why they’re saying he did,” police wrote in the report.

Judge Joseph Sciscento sentenced Hampton to a 90-day suspended jail sentence. He also ordered Hampton to stay out of trouble, complete 50 hours of community service, and forfeit a Glock handgun, records showed.

The court closed Hampton’s case in October 2021 as he fulfilled his sentencing requirements, records showed.

Comments / 31

GETOVERIT21
4d ago

This younger generation are crazy as hell, they have no value for life. They're like murderous robots with no feelings or regard for human life.....Scary world we live in.

Reply(3)
18
Sandra Luther
4d ago

well he was arrested prior. but it doesn't do any good in Las Vegas Nevada they don't got room for people. so they let him out look what he did.

Reply(8)
9
James
3d ago

Known to pull guns on family members??? He is a piece of work. It was just a matter of time before he did something to keep himself locked up. Condolences to the Officer family.

Reply
6
 

